Adobe offers US Government discounted software following DOGE review

Adobe will discount certain software subscriptions by 70% for the US Government

Eliminating paper-based processes could significantly boost productivity

Savings available for several months

Adobe is preparing to offer its software to the US Government at a whopping 70% discount, with the considerable savings available on contract signups until November 2025.

The partnership was confirmed in a statement by the US General Services Administration, which noted, "Adobe will offer a comprehensive Paperless Government Solution at a 70% discount off the current GSA list price through November 30, 2025."

Not only does the discount address the US Government's ongoing cost-cutting efforts, driven by Elon Musk's DOGE, but it's also designed to streamline operations between departments by cutting out legacy systems and physical copies in favor of online versions.

US government Adobe discount

"This agreement with Adobe is another example of GSA leading a transformative change in how the federal government buys goods and services, with a focus on commercial products. We’re moving away from outdated and fragmented agency-by-agency purchasing, towards strategic procurement decisions," GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian explained.

Adobe's Chief Revenue Officer, Stephen Frieder, added: “This agreement reflects our shared commitment with GSA to streamline procurement and support digitization efforts to help the government best serve the American people."

Among the bundles on offer at a 70% discount are Acrobat Premium for Enterprise, Acrobat Sign for Enterprise and Adobe Express for Enterprise.

In a separate announcement, Adobe added: "Today's announcement marks an opportunity for federal agencies to take meaningful strides in sustainable digital modernization."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company stressed how its plans to support the US Government eliminate paper-based processes will boost productivity by eliminating the inefficiencies created by manual processes, increase responsiveness with user-friendly applications and speed up content creation.