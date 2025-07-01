Nvidia has announced a sweet deal for anyone with an Nvidia Geforce RTX graphics card: a free subscription to a host of Adobe’s best creative apps, including Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

Given Adobe has recently ramped up subscription prices in the US - and I’d expect the rest of the world to follow at some point - a month or two of free access is to be welcomed. A monthly subscription to Creative Cloud Pro already costs $69.99 a month on an annual contract, so already that’s a big saving.

Adobe and Nvidia have a long-standing partnership, collaborating on a whole range of projects from unlocking GPU acceleration in Premiere Pro to training LLMs on PDFs (no, really).

So, giving away Adobe apps free won’t come as a massive surprise - but there are a couple of catches if you want this deal.

How to get the deal

There are two things to note before jumping on this deal. It’s only available to new subscribers, so if you’re already enjoying life in the Creative Cloud ecosystem, you can’t sign up. And you’ll need to own an Nvidia RTX GPU.

Not all deals are created equal, either. If you own an RTX 40- or 30-series card, you get one month of Creative Cloud. If you’re rocking an RTX 50-series, you can sign up for two month’s access, which also bundles in Substance 3D.

To sign up, you’ll need an Nvidia account and download the Nvidia app. From there, head over to the rewards section. If you have a supported graphics card, you’ll see the offer here.

Signing up will mean setting up a payment plan with Adobe, so get that credit card ready and if you’re planning on only using the apps while they’re free, remember to unsubscribe before the trial period ends.

You can download the app by clicking here. This offer is available now and runs until June 2028.

Don’t have a supported GPU (or just don’t want another subscription)? I’ve rounded up the best alternatives to Photoshop and the best Premiere Pro alternatives to skirt Creative Cloud plans.

Try Creative Cloud Pro free for 7 days

Creative Cloud Pro is easily the best way to experience the best of what Adobe has to offer - and still the cheapest option if you’re using multiple apps. The plan bundles over 20 different apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Acrobat, and InDesign, alongside extras like Adobe Stock and 4000 monthly AI credits.