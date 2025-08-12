While the new ‘Liquid Glass’ look and a way more powerful Spotlight might be the leading features of macOS Tahoe 26, I’ve found that bringing over a much-loved iPhone feature has proven to be the highlight after weeks of testing.

Live Activities steal the show on the iPhone, thanks to their glanceability and effortless way of highlighting key info, whether it’s from a first or third-party app. Some of my favorites are:

Flighty displays flight tracking details in real-time, for myself, family, or friends

Airlines like United show my seat, a countdown for boarding, or even baggage claim

Rideshare apps tell you what kind of car you're driving is arriving in

Apple Sports displays your favorite teams' live scores in real-time with the game

Now, all of this is arriving on the Mac – right at the top navigation bar, near the right-hand side. They appear when your iPhone is nearby, signed into the same Apple Account, and mirror the same Live Activities you’d see on your phone. It’s a simple but powerful addition.

Considering Apple brought iPhone Mirroring to the Mac in 2024, this 2025 follow-up isn’t surprising. But it’s exactly the kind of small feature that makes a big difference. I’ve loved being able to check a score, track a flight, or see my live position on a plane – without fishing for my phone.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

I’ve used it plenty at my desk, but to me, it truly shines in Economy class. If you’ve ever tried balancing an iPhone and a MacBook Pro – or even a MacBook Air – on a tray table, you know the awkward overlap. I usually end up propping the iPhone against my screen, hanging it off the palm rest, or just tossing it in my lap. With Live Activities on the Mac, I can stick to one device and keep the tray table clutter-free.

Considering notifications already sync, iPhone Mirroring arrived last year, Live Activities were ultimately the missing piece. On macOS Tahoe, they sit neatly collapsed in the menu bar, just like the Dynamic Island on iPhone, and you can click on one to expand and see the full Live Activity. Another click on any of these Live Activities quickly opens the app on your iPhone via the Mirroring app – it all works together pretty seamlessly.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

You can also easily dismiss them, as I have found they automatically expand for major updates, saving screen real estate on your Mac. If you already have a Live Activity that you really enjoy on your iPhone, there’s really no extra work needed from the developer, as these will automatically repeat.

All-in-all, it’s a small but super helpful tool that really excels in cramped spaces. So, if you’ve ever struggled with the same balancing act as I have with a tray table, your iPhone, and a MacBook, know that relief is on the way.

It's arriving in the Fall (September or October) with the release of macOS Tahoe 26. If you want it sooner, the public beta of macOS Tahoe 26 is out now, but you'll need to be okay with some bugs and slowdowns.