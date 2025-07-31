Apple Mac users should install this new update right now, as macOS Sequoia bows out with a crucial bug fix

Apple has released an important new update for macOS Sequoia

The update prevents a potential bricking issue for users utilizing DFU mode for device recovery

It may be the last macOS Sequoia update before macOS Tahoe 26's arrival

Apple's macOS Tahoe 26 is now on the horizon, slated for release later this year. However, Apple isn't quite done with macOS Sequoia, and it's just released an important update for Mac users.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.6, a new update with an important bug fix. This resolves an issue with Finder and Apple Configurator's inability to restore devices from DFU (Device Firmware Upgrade) mode, which could result in a bricked device if unsuccessful.

Users would need to specifically enter DFU mode (which serves as an alternative to recovery mode for device restoration) for this to occur. While users who aren't planning on using DFU may still be safe on Sequoia 15.5 (and older), it's better to eliminate the chance of bricking a device entirely by updating to Sequoia 15.6.

This could be one of the last updates of Sequoia we see before it eventually bows out to Tahoe 26, which promises a variety of improvements to the macOS experience – it's already available in public beta, and it looks set to be ideal for multitaskers and gamers.

With new tools like MetalFX Frame Interpolation, a Game Overlay, and an upgraded Game Porting Tool kit, macOS Tahoe 26 is another step in the right direction for Apple and its gaming support.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Analysis: macOS Tahoe 26's features are making me wish I had an M-series MacBook...

Having only used Intel-powered MacBooks, I've been debating a potential switch from Windows laptops to M-series MacBooks for a while now – and the arrival of macOS Tahoe 26 looks like the perfect time for it.

I'm a big gamer (if that wasn't clear enough already), and I'm not opposed to spending a hefty sum when a laptop can provide exceptional performance in productivity and multitasking, alongside gaming. Yes, gaming laptops exist, but MacBooks using the latest M-series chips look like the ideal answer due to their power efficiency.

I'm growing tired of Windows for gaming, and I'd rather use SteamOS for its console-like UI and better game performance – but using Discord for streaming to friends on SteamOS' game mode, isn't a simple task. Until that's addressed, I'll stick to SteamOS/Bazzite for handhelds exclusively.

As for gaming on a laptop, macOS is becoming a more appealing operating system after each update, especially with a growing game library with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Resident Evil 4 remake on Macs. Apple is continuously proving that gaming is on its radar, and it might just convince me to join the party.