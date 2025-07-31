UK firms are dropping single cloud infrastructure ahead of hyperscaler crackdown

Multicloud comes with challenges, like interoperability and inconsistencies

Geopolitical uncertainty is driving sovereignty requirements

Survey finds nearly a third of firms are already implementing multicloud strategies, and a similar amount adopting hybrid infrastructure

British firms are increasingly turning their backs on single-cloud infrastructure, with as many as three in five UK orgs looking to open up beyond one single provider, new research has claimed.

The survey from Civo added further down that line, nearly one-third (29%) are already implementing multi-cloud strategies, with a similar number (31%) adopting hybrid cloud models to blend public cloud with their own on-prem infrastructure.

Civo believes this trend could be in response to data governance and sovereignty requirements, but increasing costs could also be playing a role in the decision.

UK orgs are going back to multicloud and hybrid

Only 35% of the survey's respondents reported full visibility into their data storage and governance at the moment, suggesting they could be running suboptimally and at high expense. Hybrid cloud promises a balance of agility and control as companies look for more sustainable long-term solutions.

Although multicloud does share some of these promises, Civo noted that the current environment is dominated by operational complexity, like fragmented support, compliance inconsistency and proprietary tools preventing interoperability.

Two in three (68%) said they'd consider locally governed providers if UK and EU compliance frameworks were stronger, with four in five (78%) agreeing that sovereignty has now become a priority when choosing tech of infrastructure partners.

"I speak to founders and IT leaders all the time who tell me the same thing: they know they need to move away from relying on a single provider, but they feel stuck," Civo CEO Mark Boost explained.

"They want control and the ability to stay resilient in the face of geopolitical uncertainty - that starts with sovereignty... But to fully realise the benefits of hybrid cloud, businesses need platforms that are open by design, interoperable, and built with transparency at their core."