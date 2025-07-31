Future Games Show will be back at Gamescom this year

This year's hosts are actors Maggie Robertson and David Hayter

Tune in live on August 20 for more than 50 trailers and announcements

Future Games Show at Gamescom is returning this year for another showcase packed with game trailers and world premieres.

This year, the show will be hosted by actors Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village) and David Hayter (Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid). You'll be able to tune into the show live on August 20 at 1am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

Future Games Show will go live at the above times on a variety of social channels, including Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, TikTok, as well as with our friends over at GamesRadar.

Viewers can expect announcements and trailers for more than 50 upcoming games, many of which will be world premieres. Developers and publishers featured will include Bandai Namco Entertainment, Capcom, EA, and Nacon. And if there are any games you're looking forward to in particular this year, you just might be in luck, as the show is set to feature some "stealth demo drops."

On returning to the Future Games Show fold, Robertson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining David Hayter to co-host the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 20! It’s always such a joy to celebrate the creativity and passion behind the games we love and this showcase is packed with exclusive reveals, dev interviews, and all the latest news on gaming. Can’t wait to see you there!”

Hayter added: “Yes! I'll be returning to the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 20 with Maggie Robertson. I've had a sneak peek and the show is packed with world premieres, new trailers and deep dives into some incredible games. Join us on August 20!”

