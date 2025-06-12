Konami Press Start live: original Silent Hill remake 'in development', plus updates on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f

Refresh

That's all from me And with that, I'm going to end my live coverage of the Press Start event as we all digest that Silent Hill remake news! I'll leave this page with all the core information of what was shown off for any of you that are coming to it late, but otherwise, I'll catch you next time!

Konami is also enjoying the reveal of the new Metal Gear multiplayer mode. I'm deeply curious about it and can't wait to check it out. Get ready to join the hunt. A brand-new online multiplayer experience coming to METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER#MGSDelta #MetalGearSolid #KonamiPressStart pic.twitter.com/kdUaxLeDO3June 12, 2025

You can see the teaser screen that Konami had in the showcase below now via their X / Twitter account, alongside a suitably creepy caption... The Fear Of Blood Tends To Create Fear For The Flesh...#SILENTHILL #KonamiPressStart pic.twitter.com/wlKYdOnX79June 12, 2025

Silent Hill remake headlines the show (Image credit: Konami) In hindsight and reflection, the Silent Hill remake announcement was the most exciting reveal or tease during the event. We knew the other two were coming and a fair bit about them already, after all, but this remake is going to make a lot of fans of the series happy, especially with the way Team Bloober executed the remake of Silent Hill 2 last year.

I've now added a list of everything shown in the Press Start event at the top of this live blog for your viewing pleasure!

What did you think? I was hoping for more on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, really... Though the reveal of the original Silent Hill getting a remake (seemingly) is a good twist to end on!

And that's it! The Press Start live stream has ended.

Looks like an OG Silent Hill remaster has just been confirmed! We got a quick screen of the original Silent Hill game name with some original music that seems to confirm Bloober Team are remaking the original Silent Hill.

Now we're getting some insight into the narrative and lore of the game, with the team being very conscious of respecting and retaining the series' core story elements and vibes.

(Image credit: Konami) We're getting a look at some beautiful settings and pictures now as the developers talk to us about immersing players in the world - through audio and visuals.

Among some chat, we're getting some new flashes of cinematics and gameplay

We're getting a behind the scenes look at how the world of the game has been created now...

Finally, some Silent Hill f...

Survival Kids get a look in (Image credit: Konami) Another game already released is getting some time in the sun now, as we see some footage of Survival Kids. You can look out for our review of Survival Kids on Switch 2 going up very soon!

Edens Zero Comic and anime series Edens Zero is getting a trailer for its very own game now.

Delivery at all Costs pops up (Image credit: Konami) Action adventure game Deliver at all Costs is next up, with a cinematic and gameplay trailer. The game released last month so is already out now.

That culminates with a new Gradius Origins release on August 7.

Gradius Origins is now here Gradius is getting a celebration of its 40 year history now...

Oh, it's on mobile and Steam!

Suikoden 1 and 2 coming to Switch 2 (Image credit: Konami) Suikoden 1 and 2 have received the remaster treatment and are getting shiny new Nintendo Switch 2 versions. Suikdoen Starleap is a new game in the series, too, releasing on mobile.

Oh, and a Yu-Gi-Oh short anime series called The Chronicles is coming.

Yu-Gi-Oh is here! (Image credit: Konami) Trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh is next with a look at the world championship qualifiers in the esports realm

We're going Niche (Image credit: Konami) Getting further specialist, Konami is showing us an MLB mobile game called MLB Pro Spirit.

Messi, Suarez, and Neymar appear (Image credit: Konami) Now we're seeing some gameplay action of eFootball - is this the newest or upcoming release? Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar are having great fun playing it, though!

Darwin's Paradox crops up (Image credit: Konami) It's time for an update on Darwin's Paradox, a platforming game starring an octopus. Next it's a look at some eFootball with some familiar faces...

A new online multiplayer mode appears Foxhunt is a brand new Metal Gear online multiplayer mode...

A lot of this looks familiar... A lot of this does look like what we've seen already, however... Now we're getting some chat about what's involved... Instead of Monkey on Xbox, players will get Bomberman!

Snake vs Monkey details! Snake vs Monkey mode is further showcased and will be on PS5 and Steam.

Noriaka Okamura, a producer on Metal Gear introduces another look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater now.

OK we're starting!

Hoping for some weapons... Our freelance news writer Demi is very excited for Silent Hill f, and has some hopes about what will be shown today: "I'm hoping for an extended look at a Silent Hill f level that shows us how combat works. Is stealth an option, too? Can you avoid enemies completely or do you have to fight them to progress? "I also hope they shows what weapons are available."

Ok, I'm back and ready to get my Metal Gear and Silent Hill on!

Right, I just need to go and walk the dog around the block very quickly before we strap in for the show! Be right back!

What will we see, specifically? (Image credit: Konami) Konami is promising "extended looks" at both games - but what might that actually mean for our eyeballs? Well, in the context of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, it'll likely mean we get to see parts of the remade classic that we haven't already. I'd love this to be some more key story points, boss fights, and iconic locations. Maybe even some updated mechanics of the game, with 2025 versions of classic functions being showcased.

But Silent Hill f looks gripping too (Image credit: Silent hill F) The 8th mainline Silent Hill entry, this game looks like a gripping mix of beauty and horror. Set in 1960s Japan, you play as a high school student consumed by a quite familiar Silent Hill-esque fog, fighting monsters and solving puzzles. Built around a concept of finding terror in something immensely beautiful, even I, as a non horror fan, am deeply intrigued and can't wait to see more.

More Metal Gear Solid is never a bad thing (Image credit: Konami) While the two games on show today are both huge deals, personally, I'm more excited for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. As a PlayStation fan of a...certain age group..., Metal Gear was a huge part of my gaming youth and is 'my' PS1 and PS2 series. As a result, my hype is reaching fever-pitch levels, and with the game looking as good as it does, it looks set to be a cracker. Cold War Russia never looked so good, and Naked Snake's famous adventure can't come quickly enough for fans like me.

The key information Right, let's remind you of the most important information, shall we? Konami's Press Start live stream will start at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST, and you can catch it on the publisher's YouTube channel and Twitch page. Easy peasy - but get in position and open those tabs now, as interest will be peaking soon!