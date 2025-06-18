Donkey Kong Bananza Direct live build-up: our predictions and all the key details ahead of the next Nintendo stream

It's official: Nintendo has confirmed that its next Direct will be all about Donkey Kong Bananza!

Focusing on this big release alone, the upcoming Nintendo Direct will feature "roughly 15 minutes of information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game".

Some fans may have been hoping for a bit more of a bombastic June Nintendo Direct - as has been the case in the past - but it seems like Nintendo is content to just focus on the next Donkey Kong game. It's the next major Switch 2 release, after all, and comes out in about a month's time on July 17.

It's the first new Donkey Kong game in over a decade, with the prior Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze releasing on the Wii U back in 2014. While ports of Retro Studios' Country titles have released on Nintendo Switch, Donkey Kong Bananza will be the ape's first original adventure in quite some time. It's also his first big 3D platformer outing since Rare's Donkey Kong 64 all the way back in 1999.

In the build-up to the Direct, we're going to share some of our thoughts and predictions for the game as well as all things Nintendo Switch 2, while also giving you the best information on how to watch the stream.

The Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct will take place on June 18, 2025, and will begin at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST.

As officially confirmed by Nintendo, the broadcast will last for "roughly 15 minutes".

How to watch the Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct

The most reliable place to catch the Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct live stream is the Nintendo YouTube channel.

You can watch the embedded version below.

Donkey Kong Bananza Direct 6.18.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming Gaming and hardware editor and writer of more than eight years.