Everything we learned from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including the new Mario Kart, pricing for the console, and some fancy new features

Nintendo just wrapped its April 2, 2025, Direct stream all about the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s safe to say we learned a boatload of new information about the much-anticipated console.

For one, it’s coming in hot, landing on June 5, 2025, with several new hardware features and a slew of new games and expansion packs for existing ones.

So whether you want the down low on the cost, what the new ‘C’ button is, or the major new titles like Donkey Kong Bananza or Mario Kart World, read on for the 11 things we learned about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, with preorders on April 8

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you’re eager to put your Switch or Switch OLED to the side, you won’t have to wait much longer. The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, in two configurations: the standard console and one bundled with a code to download Mario Kart World.

Here’s a look at pricing:

Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 / £395.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $499.99 / £429.99

Preorders will kick off on April 8, 2025, and the console releases on June 5, 2025.

It comes with 256GB of storage, 8x the first Switch

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Considering that a laundry list of games has been shown off, it’s good news that Nintendo is significantly expanding its starting storage. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of storage, eight times the original Switch's capacity.

This should mean you’ll have plenty of room to download games right out of the box, and you'll be able to expand it with a microSD express card.

Mario Kart World is nearly entirely open-world with dynamic elements

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct kicked off with a deep dive into Mario Kart World, and it simply looks incredible. For starters, you can still have 24 karts racing at once, but you’re no longer limited to just the track.

Nintendo turned Mario Kart into an open-world title in that you can drive off the courses and into the vast world (as described) encompassing several regions. You can even drive yourself after one race concludes to the start of the next one. The lands in the game will be dynamic based on your region for both time of day and weather conditions.

From the scenes shown, it looks very impressive and is very worthy of being the launch title for the console. We'll learn more about it during a dedicated Nintendo Direct on April 17, 2025.

We finally know what the ‘C’ button is for

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the lead-up, teaser photos showed off a new ‘C’ button on the right Joy-Con, and we can now confirm it’s for a new voice chat service exclusive to the Switch 2. Dubbe GameChat, you can chat with up to four folks while in game. There is even the ability to share your screen, and courtesy of the built-in microphone, Nintendo promises you’ll sound crystal clear thanks to voice isolation.

While you’ll eventually need Nintendo Switch Online to use GameChat, it will be free as a trial for all users at launch – likely to encourage sign-ups. There will also be a video component, as Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 Camera that can plug right into the console via USB-C to enable video calls. This way, you can share your scree,n and your friends can see and hear you. The Switch 2 Camera will also launch on June 5 for $49.99.

Beyond the ‘C’ button on Joy-Con 2, it’s also on the new Pro Controller and a limited-edition GameCube controller exclusive to Switch Online subscribers.

The best way to play your favorite games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Switch 2 Edition games are older titles upgraded for the new console, and they might be one of the best reasons to pick up a Switch 2 on launch.

Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, and even new games like Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, will all perform better on the new hardware.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will be available physically and digitally, and owners of the original games can upgrade to the enhanced version for a fee.

More Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will be released in the future, but this is an excellent incentive for Nintendo Switch owners to upgrade to the latest console. Games like 2024’s Tears of the Kingdom struggled to run smoothly on the original Switch, but now they should run flawlessly like a AAA game made in 2024.

Switch 2 just got one of the DS’s best features

(Image credit: Nintendo)

GameShare is the spiritual successor to Download Play, a local multiplayer feature that was discontinued with the launch of the original Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2 users will be able to play locally with their friends in games like Mario Kart World without needing a second cartridge. That means you’ll be able to have races with all your friends as long as they own the new console.

However, Nintendo hasn’t announced exactly what games will be compatible with GameShare yet. Even so, seeing the feature return with the new console is exciting, especially considering the June 5 launch date, which is perfect for your summer vacations.

Something beefy is powering it

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future)

Yes, Nintendo rattled off many specs about Switch 2, including the fact that the 7.9-inch screen is an HD LCD panel with support for HDR and 120 frames per second refresh rate, as well as two USB-C ports. Even so, though, we don’t know what processor is exactly powering the next-generation console.

We simply know it’s pretty powerful, though, as Cyberpunk 2077 is confirmed to arrive on the Switch 2. That’s a pretty spec-heavy game, so it’ll undoubtedly be more powerful than the first Switch or even the Switch OLED.

Plus, this system on a chip will also support the 256GB storage’s faster read and write speeds, power two USB-C ports, and enable faster read speeds on the new Game Cards.

'Silksong' and a new 'Hyrule Warriors' get 2025 releases

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Silksong might have only received five seconds of screen time, but for Hollow Knight fans eagerly awaiting the game’s release, that – and a 2025 release year confirmation – is more than enough. No clown makeup is needed today, folks.

We also got a brand new Hyrule Warriors title. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will be set during the Imprisoning War we see glimpses of during Tears of the Kingdom, with this new title looking to serve as Tears’ version of Breath of the Wilds’ Hyrule Warriors tie-in Age of Calamity.

Will this new game also feature a topsy-turvy time travel component? We’ll find out when the game releases sometime this year.

There’s a new Pro controller coming

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Among a few other accessories revealed alongside the Switch 2, such as the Switch 2 camera and Joy-Con 2 controllers, Nintendo confirmed that a new full-size gamepad, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, will be released.

Sporting a similar asymmetrical stick layout as its predecessor, it’s got a slightly different aesthetic with a black and gray colorway that makes it look pretty slick. It’ll also feature the C button for GameChat functionality and an audio jack port for connecting a headset, which is a new feature and adds another string to the controller's bow.

Elsewhere, it’ll feature HD Rumble 2, built-in amiibo functionality, motion controls, and GL/GR buttons that can be mapped to any button you like. We also know the pricing: the Switch Pro 2 Controller will cost you $79.99 / £74.99, which is a fair chunk of change.

GameCube games coming to Switch Online

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the best software announcements for many was that classic GameCube titles, starting with The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Caliber 2, and F-Zero GX, will be available on the Switch Online service.

If the list seems a little short, don’t fret. Nintendo has said other titles, including Pokémon Colosseum, Super Mario Sunshine, and Luigi’s Mansion, are set to hit the service at some point.

The titles will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 to players who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which costs $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 for a 12-month subscription.

Beyond the new GameCube titles, players can access a library of games from other Nintendo Systems like the N64 and GameBoy Advance.

There is a new Donkey Kong title coming in July

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While it won't be out on June 5, 2025, Donkey Kong fans should mark the calendar for July 17, 2025. That's when Donkey Kong Bananza – a Switch 2 exclusive – will launch and it looks incredible.

It's a new 3D platformer featuring Donkey Kong and you'll be smashing and bashing your way through an underground world. Of course, you'll likely encounter mine kart rides – I mean, would it be a Donkey Kong title without that? – and it seems like the main character has some new abilities like wall climbing.