Nintendo Switch 2 specs revealed, and yes, it will support 4K resolution - as well as a host of other upgrades over the original

The Nintendo Switch 2 specs have been revealed

The console will feature a 7.9-inch LCD screen, 120 FPS, and 4K HDR support while docked

The Switch 2 will also offer 256GB of internal storage

The big day has arrived at last, and after months and months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, we finally have confirmation on the Nintendo Switch 2 specs.

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today, we were offered a deep dive into the Switch 2, including a breakdown of the console's many features and a June 5, 2025, release date.

For starters, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be the same thickness as the original Switch but will feature a bigger screen, from 6.2 inches to 7.9 inches. The panel type is what Nintendo is calling a 'Vivid LCD' screen.

Near enough everything has been upgraded from the original Switch, including the frame rate, which will now offer 120 frames per second and 4K HDR support while docked.

The Switch 2 will also feature 256GB of internal storage, and although it may have leaked, Nintendo also revealed that the console's Joy-Con controllers will have mouse controls that can be magnetically detached from the unit and utilized for certain games.

There's more to look forward to, as Nintendo has announced that it will be airing two Treehouse presentations this week, offering a new look at Switch 2 gameplay.

The first broadcast will air on April 3 at 7AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST, and the second will take place at the same time on April 4.

