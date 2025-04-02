Nintendo's latest FCC filing hints at a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller featuring a headphone jack

It will also feature Bluetooth like the original Pro Controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review
(Image credit: Future)
  • A new Nintendo FCC filing suggests a new Pro Controller is in the works
  • This filing indicates that the device will feature Bluetooth, NFC, and a headphone jack
  • Fans believe that this could be a new Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally airs today, and it looks like a new FCC filing has given us an idea of what could be in store for the showcase.

The FCC filing was first spotted on Famiboards(via GoNintendo) and is labeled under product code "BEE-008", which seems to confirm the existence of a new game controller.

This device appears to offer Bluetooth and NFC, which fans believe would make this a brand-new Pro Controller. However, the most notable part of the filing is that the device also has a headphone jack, a feature that wasn't included with the original Switch Pro Controller and something that players have wanted for years.

In addition, it seems that this Pro Controller will use a new battery that the original poster says is "different from anything I'm aware of for Switch 1 or Switch 2", which could mean that the Switch Pro Controller battery has been retired.

It's worth mentioning that this is all just speculation for now, as Nintendo has yet to officially announce a new Pro Controller for its new console. If a new gamepad is in the works, today's Nintendo Direct would be the perfect place for a reveal.

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase is scheduled to air today at 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 2PM BST and will be "approximately 60 minutes long". Nintendo is likely to offer new details about the console's pricing and preorders, as well as showcase an in-depth look at the console and possibly new software, like the new Mario Kart game.

