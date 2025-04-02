The Switch 2 Direct is almost here and Nintendo has now released a teaser promoting the console's mysterious 'C' button

Could it be a chat function?

An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • A new Nintendo Switch 2 video is teasing the function of the mysterious 'C' button
  • The video was uploaded to the new Nintendo Today! app ahead of today's Switch 2 Direct Showcase
  • Some fans believe that the music played in the teaser is the same that plays in the Wii U chat

Nintendo has released a new video teasing the Nintendo Switch 2 and the console's 'C' button, but some fans may have found a connection that could give us an idea about its function.

The video was uploaded to the company's new Nintendo Today! app, ahead of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase later today, showing a video focusing on the device's mysterious 'C' button (via NintendoEverything).

It's quite a short teaser, starting with a zoom-in on the 'C' accompanied by a short jingle, but when the button is actually pressed, it's followed by a sound effect.

This one sound has fans fired up with even more theories that are currently making the rounds online.

One fan, 'get_homebrewed', over on the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit is convinced that the jingle is the same one that plays in the Wii U chat. When the Redditor played both sounds back to back, it's hard to discount their similarities.

"There's no way it's the exact same two beats like that and a similar melody for no reason," get_homebrewed said.

This theory also has other fans in the thread discussing the possibility of the Switch 2 introducing a chat feature, which could be the reason for the 'C' logo.

"This is probably also why the "C button noise" has an almost vocal-like sound effect when it's pressed. It is a social/chat/call feature," one user said.

"They have needed chat so bad. I'm hyped hopefully some software + button combo brings it to the old switch as well," said another.

We'll learn all we need to know about the Switch 2 and the function of the 'C' button at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase, which is scheduled to air today at 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 2PM BST.

It will be "approximately 60 minutes long", and we'll likely get a better look at the console, learn pricing and preorder details, as well as get our first look at some new Switch 2 games.

