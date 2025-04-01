GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deals have seemingly leaked ahead of pre-orders going live, with big savings when upgrading from an original Switch

News
By published

We'll learn pre-order details tomorrow

An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • A Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deal at GameStop has seemingly leaked
  • The deal is offering buyers up to $175 toward the new console
  • Buyers can trade in the original Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED for money off

GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deal has seemingly leaked, offering big discounts for buyers who already own a Switch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase airs tomorrow on April 2 and is expected to finally unveil a new in-depth look at the console, along with the long-awaited release date, pricing, and pre-orders details.

However, it seems that another leak has broken ahead of the event, and this time, it's a big money-saving offer at GameStop.

As spotted by X / Twitter user MikeOdysseyYT (via 9meters) GameStop's trade-in deal reveals that it will be offering three different discounts when buyers exchange their original Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED for the Switch 2.

Trading in the OLED will get you $175 toward your Switch 2 reservation, the original Switch (V1 or V2) $125, and the Switch Lite $100.

We don't know how much the Switch 2 will cost just yet, but these offers are brilliant if you're looking to save money on the upcoming console.

According to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, the company is aware of rising inflation but has said the console will be in line with the "affordable prices customers expect".

TechRadar Gaming predicts that the Switch 2 will cost around $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$699.95, which is more expensive than the original Switch that launched in 2017 and started at $259.99 / £259.99 / AUD$435.

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Final Fantasy 9 25th anniversary

Could Nintendo Switch 2 get a Final Fantasy 9 remake? Fans are hoping so as the game's 25th anniversary website goes live
An Amazon Luna system and app running

EA games are finally coming to Amazon Luna and I can't wait to play The Sims 4 on my phone
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy Blue showing Now Brief screen

Samsung Galaxy S25's best AI feature could be coming to your older Galaxy phone soon
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy Blue showing Now Brief screen
Samsung Galaxy S25's best AI feature could be coming to your older Galaxy phone soon
Alexa AI
Alexa Plus has started rolling out to users, but it’s missing these 5 useful features
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch owners complain of strange forced-reset issue
An AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in a masculine hand
Got a Ryzen 9000 CPU in your gaming PC? You might need to watch out for this chip-killing bug
Final Fantasy 9 25th anniversary
Could Nintendo Switch 2 get a Final Fantasy 9 remake? Fans are hoping so as the game's 25th anniversary website goes live
A developer writing code
Low code and no code tools are safe from AI threat
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 could steal a thief-thwarting security feature from iPhones
VMware
VMware Workstation users report major issues following Broadcom mass redirect
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks reveal a likely release date – 5 reasons it could be worth waiting for
Lenovo copilot+ PC
Copilot+ PCs with AMD or Intel CPUs are finally getting some key AI features in Windows 11 – although I’m starting to doubt Recall will ever happen