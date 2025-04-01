GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deals have seemingly leaked ahead of pre-orders going live, with big savings when upgrading from an original Switch
We'll learn pre-order details tomorrow
- A Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deal at GameStop has seemingly leaked
- The deal is offering buyers up to $175 toward the new console
- Buyers can trade in the original Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED for money off
GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 trade-in deal has seemingly leaked, offering big discounts for buyers who already own a Switch.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase airs tomorrow on April 2 and is expected to finally unveil a new in-depth look at the console, along with the long-awaited release date, pricing, and pre-orders details.
However, it seems that another leak has broken ahead of the event, and this time, it's a big money-saving offer at GameStop.
As spotted by X / Twitter user MikeOdysseyYT (via 9meters) GameStop's trade-in deal reveals that it will be offering three different discounts when buyers exchange their original Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED for the Switch 2.
Trading in the OLED will get you $175 toward your Switch 2 reservation, the original Switch (V1 or V2) $125, and the Switch Lite $100.
Here is @gamestop's Switch 2 trade in deal. What you get as credit when you trade in your console. Let's say Switch 2 is $399.00, plus 6.5% tax(FL) Comes out to $424.93. If you trade in an OLED, you would pay $249.93 for your new Switch 2. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/hUIXNc94BXMarch 31, 2025
We don't know how much the Switch 2 will cost just yet, but these offers are brilliant if you're looking to save money on the upcoming console.
According to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, the company is aware of rising inflation but has said the console will be in line with the "affordable prices customers expect".
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
TechRadar Gaming predicts that the Switch 2 will cost around $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$699.95, which is more expensive than the original Switch that launched in 2017 and started at $259.99 / £259.99 / AUD$435.
You might also like...
- Nintendo Switch 2 Direct - five things I want to see
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality hinted at again in Nintendo Today teaser
- Nintendo didn't anticipate that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 'going to be the juggernaut' for the Nintendo Switch when it was ported to the console, according to former employees
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Could Nintendo Switch 2 get a Final Fantasy 9 remake? Fans are hoping so as the game's 25th anniversary website goes live
EA games are finally coming to Amazon Luna and I can't wait to play The Sims 4 on my phone