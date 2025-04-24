GameStop has launched its Switch 2 pre-order offers

You can save up to $175 by trading in your old Switch console

Rates differ depending on which system you trade in

US pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 have gone live today (April 24), and retailer GameStop is ready with a seriously tempting Switch 2 trade-in offer.

If you pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 at GameStop, you can save up to $175 off the price of the console when you trade in your old Switch, Switch OLED, or Switch Lite console. That's a pretty chunky saving, and one you may want to keep in mind if you're not all too keen on paying $449.99 for the new system - or indeed $499.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle.

Rates will differ depending on which console you trade in, and GameStop will reportedly offer less for systems whose Joy-Con controllers are suffering from stick drift. In better news, though, it seems you won't have to worry about losing your save data, as GameStop's 'Transfer and Trade' program seems to be in effect here, according to its socials.

Here's a quick breakdown of what you can potentially save with GameStop's Switch 2 trade-in offers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 What you'll save What you'll pay for just the Switch 2 console What you'll pay for the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle Nintendo Switch OLED $175 $274.99 $324.99 Nintendo Switch (original or 2019 revision) $125 $324.99 $374.99 Nintendo Switch Lite $100 $349.99 $399.99

After a Switch 2 pre-order delay that came as a result of the ongoing tariff situation uncertainty, Nintendo has thankfully not raised the price of the Switch 2 console in the US. Better yet, you stand to save even more if you choose to trade in your original Switch system at GameStop.

Of course, the elephant in the room is that such an offer won't necessarily make the stock situation any easier. But you can at least save cash ahead of time by trading in your Switch console early.

Be sure to read my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order tips guide to put yourself in the best position when it comes to securing a console for yourself. And of course, you can bookmark and keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live coverage for all the latest stock updates as they happen.

