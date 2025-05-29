CostCo is the latest US retailer to confirm Nintendo Switch 2 stock

A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle listing has appeared on the CostCo website

It's the Mario Kart World bundle, with 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription time

No price as of yet, but we expect it to be around $549.99

I've got some potentially great news if you're a CostCo member and still on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch 2, as the retailer is expected to have launch day (June 5) stock.

The US retail giant now has a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle listed on its website. It includes the console itself, a digital copy of Mario Kart World, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Stock could obviously vary depending on your location, but the webpage states that the Switch 2 "is expected to be in stock and available for purchase soon" and urges shoppers to "check back again later."

There is, however, still no sign that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will be available at CostCo. Furthermore, the retailer is limiting purchases to one unit every seven days. But after a week, it's realistic to expect Switch 2 stock to sell through entirely at CostCo given how difficult it has been to already secure a pre-order.

As for price, CostCo hasn't disclosed this quite yet. But if I had to guess, given the addition of a 12-month NSO + Expansion Pack membership on top of the $499.99 Mario Kart World bundle, I'd expect this bundle to go on sale for around $549.99.

Likely not the most affordable bundle out there, then, but certainly one worth considering if you'd like a Switch 2 console on day one, and are running out of options elsewhere.

You might also like...