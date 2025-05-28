Nintendo has updated its Switch 2 game compatibility page, identifying over 100 titles with 'start up issues' on the upcoming console

Nintendo's list of compatible Switch games for Switch 2 has been updated

The company has identified well over 100 games with start-up issues

The vast majority should still work without issue on the new system

The list of Nintendo Switch 2 games that could have compatibility issues at launch has been updated by the company.

Nintendo's compatibility page has links to three PDFs. These highlight 115 games "with start up issues on Nintendo Switch 2," 46 games that successfully start up but may have some compatibility issues, and finally 49 games that have issues "planned to be addressed at launch or shortly after."

Furthermore, Nintendo has highlighted software that outright cannot be used on Nintendo Switch 2. These include Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit, as well as video apps including Crunchyroll, Niconico, Abema, and Hulu. The comics and manga app InkyPen will also be unusable. It remains to be seen if these apps will receive dedicated Switch 2 versions in the future.

Lastly, a bunch of original Nintendo Switch games will require the use of that console's Joy-Con controllers, and presumably won't be compatible with the Joy-Con 2. These are as follows:

Ring Fit Adventure

1-2 Switch

Everybody 1-2 Switch!

Game Builder Garage

Nintendo Switch Sports

WarioWare: Move It!

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit

So far, Nintendo has tested well over 15,000 Nintendo Switch games for Nintendo Switch 2. The vast majority, around 99% of Nintendo games and 65% of third-party games, have no compatibility issues.

For everything else, the issues are at least being investigated by Nintendo, and it should be fair to expect most Switch 1 games to work just fine on Switch 2 by the end of 2025.

You might also like...