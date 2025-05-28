Nintendo has updated its Switch 2 game compatibility page, identifying over 100 titles with 'start up issues' on the upcoming console

- Nintendo's list of compatible Switch games for Switch 2 has been updated
- The company has identified well over 100 games with start-up issues
- The vast majority should still work without issue on the new system
The list of Nintendo Switch 2 games that could have compatibility issues at launch has been updated by the company.
Nintendo's compatibility page has links to three PDFs. These highlight 115 games "with start up issues on Nintendo Switch 2," 46 games that successfully start up but may have some compatibility issues, and finally 49 games that have issues "planned to be addressed at launch or shortly after."
Furthermore, Nintendo has highlighted software that outright cannot be used on Nintendo Switch 2. These include Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit, as well as video apps including Crunchyroll, Niconico, Abema, and Hulu. The comics and manga app InkyPen will also be unusable. It remains to be seen if these apps will receive dedicated Switch 2 versions in the future.
Lastly, a bunch of original Nintendo Switch games will require the use of that console's Joy-Con controllers, and presumably won't be compatible with the Joy-Con 2. These are as follows:
- Ring Fit Adventure
- 1-2 Switch
- Everybody 1-2 Switch!
- Game Builder Garage
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- WarioWare: Move It!
- Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
- Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
- Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
So far, Nintendo has tested well over 15,000 Nintendo Switch games for Nintendo Switch 2. The vast majority, around 99% of Nintendo games and 65% of third-party games, have no compatibility issues.
For everything else, the issues are at least being investigated by Nintendo, and it should be fair to expect most Switch 1 games to work just fine on Switch 2 by the end of 2025.
You might also like...
- Check your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order ASAP, as some retailers are reportedly cancelling them
- PowerA reveals new line of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories including a wired controller with Hall effect thumbsticks
- The Nintendo Switch 2 has been spotted at retailers ahead of its June release - but the reported stock numbers aren't huge
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.