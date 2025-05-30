UK retailer Game is canceling some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, so you may want to check yours

UK retailer Game has announced the cancelation of some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders

The reasoning is unclear, but it's likely the company doesn't have enough stock to fulfil all orders

The retailer took to social media to encourage those affected to visit its support page

If you're in the UK and got a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order from high street retailer Game, then you may want to check your emails.

That's because the retailer, as reported by Eurogamer, has confirmed that it has canceled an unspecified number of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. The reason why is unclear, but it's usually down to a retailer fulfilling more orders than it realistically has stock for.

In a post on X / Twitter, the official Game account released a statement regarding the cancelations. "We're currently working hard to reinstate as many affected pre-orders as possible," the statement reads. "If your order was impacted, please know that we're doing everything we can and will be in touch with further updates and next steps."

You can see the full post below. Game also encourages those who have experienced a pre-order cancelation to visit its customer support page.

The cancelation of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders has been a surprisingly common occurrence recently. Over in the US, customers who pre-ordered the console at Walmart, Target and GameStop have reported cancelations on social media sites like Reddit.

It isn't all doom and gloom as some retailers, including CostCo in the US and Smyths Toys in the UK, are currently confirming they will have launch day stock and - in the case of the latter - a midnight launch for the Nintendo Switch 2.

If you have been affected by Game's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order cancelations, be sure to hit up the retailer's support page or visit our own how to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 guide advice on what to do next.

