The Nintendo Switch 2 will finally let players easily upload their screenshots and videos via the Switch app, and I couldn't be happier

The Nintendo Switch 2 will automatically upload players' screenshots and videos to the official Nintendo Switch app

The Switch app will store up to 100 files for up to 30 days at a time, and old files will be automatically deleted once the limit is reached

The system will work the same as the PlayStation app

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a feature that will allow players to easily save their screenshots and videos.

According to dataminer 'OatmealDome', the Switch 2 can automatically upload new screenshots and videos to the official Nintendo Switch app's new Album feature, offering a faster and more efficient way of saving files to users' phones or tablets.

The Switch app will store up to 100 files for up to 30 days at a time, and old files will be automatically deleted once the limit is reached, so users will need to save any photos and videos they want to keep before they're gone for good.

As per the attached screenshot, if players' uploads are taking a long time to appear, they can check the file's status by navigating to the console's Album, Upload Settings, and then Upload Status.

This system works quite similarly to the PlayStation app, which will also automatically store screenshots and game capture footage from the PlayStation 5.

[Switch app] The Switch 2 can automatically upload new screenshots and videos to the Switch app on your tablet or phone. Up to 100 files can be stored for up to 30 days. Old files will be automatically deleted once a limit is reached.[image or embed]@oatmealdome.bsky.social

This new feature is a welcome one and something that Switch users have been wanting for years. Previously, players were required to scan a QR code on their console to link their device to their mobile to save their files.

Before it was removed, there was also an option to upload images and videos to social media accounts like X / Twitter, and some players, including myself, would use this as a way of saving files.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches next week on June 5 for $449.99 / £395.99, and $499.99 / £429.99 for the official Mario Kart World bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game.

UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live. For those who missed out on a pre-order, retailers like GameStop and Best Buy have announced that they will be restocking Switch 2 units in-store and online during the console's launch.