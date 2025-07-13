Xfinity, a Comcast brand, has introduced a new feature dubbed Wi-Fi Motion

It lets an Xfinity router and up to three Wi-Fi-connected devices create a motion detection system

The feature isn't available to everyone, but some users already have potential privacy concerns

Having a router that doubles as a motion detector was not on our bingo card for 2025, and yet, here we are. Xfinity by Comcast has introduced Wi-Fi Motion, a feature that lets you turn your printer, your smart fridge, or your TV – among other things – into a motion detector. But is that really a good thing?

Given that we're constantly connected to the internet these days, many of us assume that our devices have some kind of baseline of knowledge about our daily lives and habits.

We've got some of the best smartwatches tracking our sleep, workouts, and heart rate. As another example, Microsoft's Recall , now in preview, will go through our files to make our lives easier. Meanwhile, AI assistants can already read our emails and summarize them for us. Privacy is a commodity that we're running out of at a rapid pace.

In a world like this, having motion detection features in our home, free of charge, doesn't sound so bad. But some users are worried about the potential downsides of Xfinity's Wi-Fi Motion – here's what you need to know.

How does Xfinity's Wi-Fi Motion work?

As Xfinity describes, Wi-Fi Motion connects your compatible Xfinity Gateway (either the XB8 or the Technicolor XB7 CGM4981COM) to up to three eligible, always-on, stationary devices. So, think of things like printers or smart fridges, rather than smartphones and tablets. The feature is in early access and is only available to select customers right now.

The feature is off by default, but once enabled, it turns your router and those three devices into a motion detection system. This creates an oval-shaped area of Wi-Fi coverage, and anything that disrupts those signals may be detected as motion. It's worth noting that the coverage extends from the router and toward each device separately, and the devices themselves don't provide motion detection between each other.

Let's say that this web of Wi-Fi signals detects motion – what then? Xfinity lets you tweak what happens, but the long story short is that you'll get a notification (see below), indicating that motion has been detected. This tech works across various rooms and floors, but it cannot pinpoint where the motion took place, and it'll just tell you which device spotted it.

You can choose the type of motion you'll be notified about. For example, it's possible to ignore pets under 40 pounds, saving you from pointless pings each time your dog crosses the room.

However, as noted by Cybernews , Xfinity can't always tell the difference between a large pet and a small child. You can choose different sensitivity levels to minimize notifications, and you can also set up alerts to go off only during certain times of day.

On paper, this sounds neat – an extra security system for your home at no extra charge. However, some users are understandably concerned about privacy, too.

Why are some users concerned about privacy?

Constantly being tracked in your own home could make you feel uneasy, so for those of you who find this idea a little creepy, you're not alone. But these privacy concerns, shared periodically by users since Wi-Fi Motion was first announced, stem largely from Xfinity's own description of the feature.

While Comcast notes that Wi-Fi Motion "is not a home security service and is not professionally monitored," the company will still generate and store data related to motion detection in your home. Comcast may also freely, without notifying you first, share that data with third parties if requested as part of an investigation, proceeding, or a court order or subpoena.

This implies that Comcast could tell law enforcement whether you were home at a certain time, and some users on the Hacker News forums were not huge fans of that. However, others point out that your ISP already has that sort of information thanks to internet usage and phone pings, even when not in use.

Beyond sharing data with third parties, motion detection could open the door to a whole new host of cybersecurity threats. If the data falls into the wrong hands, a lot of sensitive information could potentially leak out, including data on when you're home and when you're not.

The impact of Wi-Fi Motion is unclear at this time. If you're an Xfinity user, you can just skip the feature and easily avoid any potential risks.

Still, this new feature, while certainly innovative, invites a larger debate on privacy, when exactly enough is enough, and how much data we're all willing to share with third parties. It will definitely leave some people struggling to choose between extra home security and giving up a little bit more privacy, so we're interested to see how it develops from here.