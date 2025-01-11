Say hello to HaLow: Wi-Fi routers that can send 250Mbps across 10 miles (yes, 10 miles) have been demoed at CES 2025 and I'm very excited

At CES 2025, Morse Micro presented a working demo of a HaLow router that can deliver data at up to 250Mbps in a 10-mile radius

TechRadar first covered HaLow back in 2016, but the technology is only just maturing

HaLow's long range without the need for a repeater could be attractive for commercial setups

The future of Wi-Fi technology may have taken a major leap forward at CES 2025 with the debut of Wi-Fi HaLow routers from Morse Micro.

Its new prototype (via Yanko Design) boasts a 10-mile range, potentially making a home Wi-Fi network available locally.

Unlike conventional routers which can struggle to penetrate walls when operating at 2.4GHz and 5GHz, HaLow’s sub-GHz frequency waves travel through obstacles, offering reliable connectivity across a distance.

HaLow’s roots: From concept to reality

Designed to operate on the 900MHz band, HaLow was created for low-power, long-range connectivity. Potential use-cases include industrial setups as well as connecting to Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart homes from afar.

TechRadar reported back in 2016 that HaLow’s initial speeds ranged from 150KBps to 18Mbps; decidedly unimpressive with hindsight - but nine years down the line, advancements showcased at CES 2025 have demonstrated speeds up to 250Mbps, a significant improvement which broadens its potential applications.

In February 2024, Morse Micro demonstrated the potential of Wi-Fi HaLow by setting a record for long-range connectivity using the 802.11ah standard. The company achieved a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) video call at the time.

More impressive still, in a test at Joshua Tree National Park in September 2024, a rural area with vast open spaces and minimal RF interference, Morse Micro achieved a 16-kilometer (10-mile) range.

While HaLow’s 250Mbps speed isn’t as fast as 5GHz Wi-Fi, it’s more than sufficient for everyday tasks such as browsing, emails, and IoT communications.

Morse Micro says it envisions a future where HaLow routers coexist with current Wi-Fi bands, creating tri-band systems combining 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and sub-GHz frequencies.

Currently, common devices like smartphones and laptops aren’t yet equipped to support this technology, however, Morse Micro is working with engineers to integrate HaLow chipsets into future devices.

Nevertheless, HaLow's long-distance coverage holds notable commercial and industrial potential for environments like warehouses, where robots and IoT devices could communicate without hubs or repeaters.