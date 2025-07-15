AWS launches Kiro, an agentic AI IDE, to end the chaos of vibe coding
Kiro looks to use agentic AI to boost developers
- AWS unveils Kiro, an agentic AI way to code
- Kiro looks to help solve typically issues seen in "vibe coding"
- Kiro is in preview now, with three tiers set to be available
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled Kiro, an IDE which uses AI agents to streamline the development process.
Available now in preview, Kiro looks to cut down on potential issues with "vibe coding", the process where agents are being asked to create and build software with minimal human interaction.
As well as helping with coding, Kiro can also automatically create and update project plans and technical blueprints, solving one of the most troublesome issues for developers who are still getting to grips with the potential AI brings.
AWS Kiro
Announcing the launch, AWS said Kiro is looking to help transition from “vibe coding to viable code.”
It works by breaking down prompts into structured components, which can then be used to guide implementation and testing, as well as tracking any changes as the code evolves, ensuring no inconsistencies break through.
There's also Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for connecting specialized tools, steering rules to guide AI behavior across your project, and agentic chat for ad-hoc coding tasks.
Finally, it can also automatically check through code to make sure nothing is amiss, making sure developers can submit or launch code without fear of any problems.
Kiro looks, “to solve the fundamental challenges that make building software products so difficult — from ensuring design alignment across teams and resolving conflicting requirements, to eliminating tech debt, bringing rigor to code reviews, and preserving institutional knowledge when senior engineers leave," Nikhil Swaminathan, Kiro’s product lead, and Deepak Singh, Amazon’s vice president of developer experience and agents, said.
"Kiro is great at ‘vibe coding’ but goes way beyond that—Kiro’s strength is getting those prototypes into production systems with features such as specs and hooks."
For now, Kiro is free to use during the preview period, but it seems AWS is looking at introducing three pricing tiers: a free version with 50 agent interactions per month; a Pro tier at $19 per user per month with 1,000 interactions; and a Pro+ tier at $39 per user per month with 3,000 interactions.
"Kiro is really good at "vibe coding" but goes well beyond that," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a post on X.
"While other AI coding assistants might help you prototype quickly, Kiro helps you take those prototypes all the way to production by following a mature, structured development process out of the box. This means developers can spend less time on boilerplate code and more time where it matters most – innovating and building solutions that customers will love.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
