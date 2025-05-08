OpenAI set to splurge $3 billion on AI coding tool Windsurf as ChatGPT inventor looks to make programmers a bit more nervous
Windsurf deal could give OpenAI a major coding advantage
- OpenAI’s Windsurf move puts its rivals under pressure
- OpenAI targets automating programming beyond the junior developer level
- Developers may soon pick AI over IDEs if Windsurf integration hits full speed
OpenAI is set to acquire Windsurf, a top artificial intelligence-powered coding assistant, in a deal reportedly worth $3 billion.
At the time of writing, the deal has not yet been finalized, however, if it goes through, it would mark OpenAI’s largest acquisition to date and signal an aggressive push to dominate the rapidly evolving field of AI-assisted software development.
Windsurf, previously known as Codeium, is a product of Exafunction Inc., a startup that has attracted significant investor attention over the past year, as one of several emerging tools that translate plain language prompts into working code, reducing the need for manual development and, in some cases, automating tasks typically handled by junior engineers.
Raising the bar for AI coding tools
This acquisition would put OpenAI in more direct competition with Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot and Anthropic’s AI developer tools, two of the best coding platforms in this space.
Windsurf was recently valued at $1.25 billion and had been in talks with investors to raise new funding at a $3 billion valuation before OpenAI stepped in with an acquisition offer.
The deal follows OpenAI’s recent $40 billion investment round led by SoftBank, which pushed the company’s valuation to $300 billion.
With such financial backing, OpenAI has the resources to expand its coding solutions and integrate Windsurf’s capabilities into its broader ecosystem.
There has been no official public comment from either OpenAI or Windsurf, but sources suggest the acquisition could give OpenAI an edge in building AI assistants that better understand and execute complex programming tasks.
The company is likely targeting a unified platform that not only generates functional code but also adapts to individual developers’ habits and project needs.
