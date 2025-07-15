HBO’s Harry Potter TV show is coming to the small screen in 2027, with filming officially beginning this week. We’ve already had one first look in the form of Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry, and now a second character has followed suit. Nick Frost’s Hagrid has already made waves on the internet, but there’s something important to bear in mind.

Of course, we all love the original cast in the Harry Potter movies, including Maggie Smith (McGonagall), Alan Rickman (Snape), Michael Gambon (Dumbledore) and original Hagrid Robbie Coltrane. Yet the fact remains that in two years time we’ll have a fresh crop of famous faces in these same roles, such as Paapa Essiedu (Snape), John Lithgow (Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Hagrid), and Janet McTeer (McGonagall).

Obviously, the HBO Max version can never replace who came before, and it goes without saying that the new TV show will likely feel completely different. While these are just assumptions at this stage, the first look at Nick Frost’s Hagrid could certainly blur the line between the two in the worst way.

Is Hagrid in the HBO Harry Potter TV show too much like the original movie version?

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Obviously, the fact that McLaughlin's Harry looks so similar to a young Daniel Radcliffe has gone down incredibly well (including with me), but the similarities in Hagrid’s past and present is slightly more unsettling. Let’s face it – we’re looking at an airbrushed version of the original in this new snap. Of course, this could be hypocritical, but there’s extra context with Nick Frost’s Hagrid.

In an interview with Collider, Frost previously confirmed he was “never” going to try and be a version of Coltrane’s portrayal. “You get cast because you're going to bring something to that. While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]'s amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie. I'm going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia,” he said.

With this in mind, I wasn’t expecting Hagrid’s physical appearance to be so similar? It’s expected character descriptions will play by the book’s rules, but that doesn’t mean the TV show has to copy exactly what we saw in the movie. Arabella Stanton (Hermione) and Paapa Essiedu (Snape)’s castings are great examples of this, as is the cast of hit Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

There’s no question that I’m running before I can walk with my assessment here, but I do think the physical similarity is a hindrance rather than a help. Hagrid is arguably the most beloved adult character of the bunch, so we’ll have the highest expectations for him. Stick an identical wig and a massive beard on him, and Frost is instantly lost in Coltrane’s shadow. Clearly the differences in Hagrid will come through in his personality, but is that enough of a difference? Is there enough of a reason to reboot Harry Potter at all?

“I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child. I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait. He's funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing.”