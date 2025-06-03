Prime Video's Carrie TV remake cast has been revealed, and it marks the latest lap of the Matthew Lillard renaissance tour

Ever since Prime Video revealing they were doing a Carrie TV adaptation, I've been eagerly following along. The recent casting announcement has only made me more excited, too, as Scream and Five Nights at Freddy's star Matthew Lillard is stepping into the shoes of the horror story's well-meaning principal, aka Mister Morton.

I'm so excited to see Lillard's take on a character who's taken many forms over the years from the original Stephen King novel and the 1976 movie classic, to the not-so-good 2013 retelling. It'll be interesting to see if they stick to the novel or make changes his character, too.

I already had high hopes for this project, which has Netflix horror aficionado Mike Flanagan at the helm. He's well-known for his successful horror series such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, so I'm expecting his Amazon TV take on another of King's most iconic works to be another small screen hit.

Who else is going to appear in Amazon's Carrie TV adaptation?

Sissy Spacek as Carrie White in Carrie (1976) (Image credit: United Artists)

Alongside Lillard, there are numerous famous faces attached to appear.

For starters, Cult of Chucky's Summer Howell stepping into the shoes of the titular telekinetic teenager. Joining her is Samantha Sloyan, who recently starred in The Pitt, aka one of the best Max shows, as Carrie's domineering and god-fearing mother Margaret White.

Other names include Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, i.e. the popular schoolgirl and Carrie's major bully, Amber Midthunder as gym teacher Miss Desjardin, and Thalia Dudek, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, and Joel Oulette in supporting roles.

We still don't know a lot about this project yet, but it's likely we'll spend a lot more time getting to know these characters as Flanagan can do a lot more with a TV remake than, say, a film's two-hour runtime. Here's hoping it's a horrifying hoot that'll earn a spot on our best Prime Video shows list in due course.

