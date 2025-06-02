Prime Video reveals Gen V season 2 release date, and its first trailer reveals how it might set the stage for The Boys season 5

Prime Video has set a launch date for Gen V season 2

The Boys ' highly rated spin-off will return in mid-September

Its first trailer addresses one of the show's most heart-breaking mysteries

Amazon has finally confirmed when Gen V season 2 will be released on Prime Video.

The Boys' highly rated spin-off, the first season of which currently holds a 97% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, will make its debut on September 17, 2025. The live-action series' launch date was announced at Mexico Comic-Con 2025 (CCXP) on Saturday, May 31.

Like many other Amazon TV Originals, Gen V's second season will launch with a three-episode premiere. The remaining five chapters will air weekly after that until its finale on October 22.

As for who'll be back on campus for the series' sophomore outing, Jaz Sinclair returns as protagonist Marie Moreau. Lizze Broadway's Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips' Cate Dunlap, London Thor/Derek Luh's Jordan Li, Asa Germann's Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas' Polarity are also set to return.

They'll be joined by Hamish Linklater, who's the first newcomer to be announced for one of the best Prime Video shows' next chapter. The Midnight Mass and Batman: Caped Crusader actor on board as Cipher, aka Goldolkin University's new and morally complicated Dean.

How does Gen V season 2 bridge the gap between The Boys season 4 and its final season?

Gen V Season 2 - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Major spoilers follow for Gen V season 1.

To answer that query, we'll turn our attention to the first trailer and official plot brief for Gen V season 2.

Let's deal with the trailer first. Surprisingly, it confirms that Marie, Jordan and Emma will be reinstated as students at Godolkin University. As my Gen V season 1 ending explainer, well, explained, the trio were imprisoned by Vought for their part in the chaos that engulfed their Supes-only college in last season's finale.

Before The Boys season 4 aired, I'd predicted that's where they would remain until the titular Supe-bashers broke them out of jail. Given how The Boys season 4 ended, though, that scenario is, at the time of writing, highly unlikely to happen.

So, why has this trio been released, and how does Gen V season 2 tie into events of The Boys' fourth installment? To answer those questions, may I point you in the direction in Gen V 2's story synopsis.

Cipher's (center) new school curriculum will aim to turn its teenage Supes into soldiers for Homelander (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

"In season 2, school is back in session," it reads. "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss.

"But, parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus," it continues. "The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

So, Gen V's second season will deal with the fallout from its predecessor and The Boys' fourth installment. It'll address why Andre, aka the high-school Supe played by Chance Perdomo in season 1, won't return as well. Perdomo died in March 2024 following a motorbike accident but, rather than recast Andre, Gen V's creative team tweaked this season's story to explain what happened to Andre off-screen. Based on what the teaser shows, it'll be one of this season's most emotional subplots, too.

Throw in Cipher's plan to create a new army of Supes who'll answer to the tyrannical Homelander, the potential for this so-called secret program to be integral to the main show's final season, and cameos from The Boys – Firecracker makes a brief appearance in season 2's initial trailer – and Gen V season 2 looks like it'll be a highly charged affair ahead of The Boys season 5's eventual launch. With filming on the latter series ongoing, its arrival on one of the world's best streaming services isn't likely to happen until 2026.