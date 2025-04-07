Peacemaker season 2 release date finally confirmed as new footage of popular HBO TV show revealed in Max sizzle reel trailer

Peace on Earth and good will to all men in season 2? I doubt it

Peacemaker season 2's official release date has been announced

The hit DC Comics TV show was already confirmed to arrive this August

10 seconds of new footage have been unveiled as part of a new HBO sizzle reel trailer

It's official: Peacemaker season 2 will finally make its Max debut on August 21, 2025.

The incredibly popular comic book TV series, whose first season set records on HBO Max in mid-2022 before its rebranding to Max almost one year later, will arrive just over a month after James Gunn's Superman movie has flown into theaters.

Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21. pic.twitter.com/df3yOcCsdnApril 7, 2025

We already knew Peacemaker season 2 was due to arrive this August. And, taking to X/Twitter yesterday (April 6), Gunn, who co-runs DC Studios alongside Peter Safran confirmed the DC Universe (DCU) show's sophomore season would arrive in the latter part of that month.

A new round of footage, which you can watch in the above tweet or via the Max sizzle reel trailer below, accompanied the season 2 launch date, too.

While the latest shots from the DCU Chapter One project don't give away about its plot, they indicate we're in for another laugh-out-loud, action-packed entry in season 2 of The Suicide Squad TV spin-off.

Indeed, whether it's John Cena's titular character doing his best Frank Drebin impression by giving someone a thumbs up as carnage erupts behind him, what appears to be Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr leaping off a rooftop and crashing through a window, or Peacemaker finally being labeled a superhero (by one of his besties, to be fair), it seems we're in for another wild ride in one of the best Max shows' next chapter.

Want to learn more about the hit HBO TV Original ahead of its return? Read our dedicated hub on Peacemaker season 2 or find out why Grillo's Flag Sr will be "on a mission" for justice in Peacemaker's second season.

A super summer for DC Comics fans

Don't forget to look up this July (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

After a slow start to life as the reboot of the polarizing DC Extended Universe, Gunn and Safran's DCU will finally kick into gear in a span of just six short weeks in mid-2025.

Until now, only one DCU project – the first season of adult animated show Creature Commandos – has actually been released. Even then, it's only seen the light of day in specific countries where Max is available. For instance, while it launched in the US in December 2024, UK and Australian viewers are still waiting for it to land on their shores.

Thankfully, DC Comics' global fanbase will be spoiled this summer (or winter, for southern hemisphere dwellers) with two projects that are part of DCU Chapter One, otherwise known as 'Gods and Monsters'.

As I mentioned, Superman's latest big-screen revival will take flight first, with one of 2025's most anticipated new movies launching globally on July 11. Just over a month later, Peacemaker's sophomore outing will be released on Max (US and Australia) and Sky/Now TV (UK). I, for one, am hoping the long wait for new projects set in the DCU will be worth it.