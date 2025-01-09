Creature Commandos' Frank Grillo reveals what's next for Rick Flag Sr in the DCU: 'He's on a mission – and it's really one-sided'

Frank Grillo has opened up on Rick Flag Sr's DCU future after Creature Commandos ' season 1 finale

Flag Sr will appear in this year's Superman movie and Peacemaker season 2

Grillo says his character will be "on a mission" that ties back to 2021's The Suicide squad film

Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo has teased the next stage of Rick Flag Sr's story after the DC Universe (DCU) show's season 1 finale.

Speaking to TechRadar ahead of Creature Commandos episode 7, titled 'A Very Funny Monster', Grillo reconfirmed that his character will show up in James Gunn's Superman movie and Peacemaker season 2. We already knew that Flag Sr would have a bit-part role in this year's Superman film and play a major part in Peacemaker's sophomore season, but it's nonetheless pleasing to hear it from the man himself.

What wasn't abundantly clear, though, is the role that Flag Sr will play in these DCU Chapter One projects. And, while Grillo was reluctant to give anything away about what we can expect from his character in Superman, he was more open (surprisingly so) about Flag Sr's antagonistic role in Peacemaker's second chapter. Potential spoilers follow for Peacemaker season 2!

Yep, Rick Flag Sr survived his near-death experience with Clayface (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

So, how does Flag Sr fit into Peacemaker season 2's story? And why is he being set up as a tragic villain of sorts in one of the best Max shows' next installments? Essentially, it boils down to the fact that the titular antihero, played by John Cena, killed his son in 2021's The Suicide Squad movie.

Presently, Flag Sr doesn't know that Christopher Smith/Peacemaker is responsible for murdering his only child. It seems he'll find out one way or another, though, either in one of 2025's most anticipated new movies (i.e., Superman) or during Peacemaker's season 2 premiere. That, according to Grillo, will result in Flag Sr embarking on a revenge-filled quest – one that, based on Grillo's slightly spoiler-filled answer, may give Flag Sr some closure over his son's murder, too.

"Rick's on a mission [in Peacemaker season 2]," Grillo told me. "It's really one-sided because it has a lot to do with the death of his son, so he can't see the so-called bigger picture. By the end of that journey [in season 2], I think he'll be in a different place where he believes he's gotten what he needed to over the course of its eight episodes."

We got our first look at Flag Sr's live-action iteration in a brief Peacemaker season 2 clip shown as part of a 'new on Max in 2025' trailer (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

Some viewers, who may not have been aware that Grillo's character would appear in other DCU projects, were fearing the worst when Flag Sr was left for dead by Batman villain Clayface in Creature Commandos episode 5. However, 'A Very Funny Monster' confirmed that he'd survived his brush with death. Considering he goes in and out of a coma in the finale of the R-rated animated series' first season, though, it'll be interesting to see how quickly he recovers between the Max show's latest episode and his appearance in Superman.

While we wait for the latter to fly into theaters on July 11, read my Creature Commandos season 1 ending explained piece to learn more about what happens in it, how it sets up future DCU movies and shows, and more.