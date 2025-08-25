Entertainment

Heading to see 28 Years Later this weekend? Here are 6 crucial things you need to remember about the horror series' first two movies

Exclusive 28 Years Later character video teases bone-chilling new details about Ralph Fiennes' Doctor Kelson

Danny Boyle reveals why 28 Years Later was shot on iPhone, the ‘little 3D moments’ it made possible and why the future of cinema is immersive