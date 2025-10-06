While Xbox Game Pass is rather loudly imploding due to major price hikes, PlayStation Plus is chugging along nicely – and to prove it, Sony just announced a trio of games which subscribers at any tier can download from October 7 through to November 3. Among them is Alan Wake 2. It’s a masterpiece that’s one of the best games to come out of last year with a superb horror story that’s perfect to play in the run up to Halloween.

A sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake, and part of Remedy’s interconnected Control universe, we return to Night Falls as FBI agent Saga Anderson as she and her partner investigate a series of ritualistic killings taking place in the town.

Meanwhile Alan Wake is still trapped in the Dark Place in a battle with his evil doppelganger Mr Scratch as he tries desperately to escape his 13-year-long nightmare. However, his continued writing threatens to not only bring his salvation, but the downfall of Bright Falls and its inhabitants.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

The original Alan Wake is a masterclass in survival horror design, and the remastered edition is well worth picking up on your PS5 for if you haven’t played it before (especially as it only costs $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95 on the PlayStation digital store)

Much like in the sequel, Alan – using the power of a mystical evil lake entity that brings art to life – has already imagined everything that’s about to happen. He doesn’t directly remember what he was forced to write, but scattered pages from his manuscript can be found as you progress, and each does an excellent job of teeing up an upcoming moment of terror – building suspense as you wait for the fight you know is around a corner, but not precisely which one.

The gameplay works so well too. Much like a child afraid of the dark, light is your protection and weapon against the shadows. Enemies emerge shrouded in a dark mist that must first be removed using light – via your flashlight, environmental sources, or flares – unless you want your foe to be a total bullet sponge.

These dual-phase battles intentionally draw fights out, creating more room for error as you also have to ensure you manage your limited supply of batteries and bullets.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the same time, amongst the long sections of terror there are some superb action-movie moments that make you – for a moment – feel like a darkness-slaying badass. These sections bring some much needed levity before you’re thrust back into the game’s horrors, which now feel more terrifying by comparison.

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

Alan Wake 2 improves upon the original with its fine tuned psychological thriller vibes, stunning visuals, and a new protagonist whose adventure is a delight to watch unfold.

I also appreciate how Alan Wake 2 seamlessly connects with Remedy’s expanding universe – even hinting at links to Quantum Break, another of its titles that isn’t technically part of its Remedy-verse because it’s embroiled in rights difficulties – without feeling bogged down in references.

I tend to wait for games reviews before picking them up, but Alan Wake 2 was one I had pre-ordered for months ahead of release because I knew I’d love it and Remedy didn’t disappoint.

If you’re looking for a horror game to fill your time this October as we head into Halloween, you couldn’t do much better than Alan Wake 2 – especially with it being free all this month for PS Plus members. And while it is definitely in the horror genre it isn’t terrifying; as I said, it’s generally more thriller vibes, which makes it ideal for people who aren’t big into true horror experiences.