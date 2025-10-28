Let's get one thing straight: I must admit that I think I've become desensitized to horror entertainment over the years, since there are hardly any movies or even the best horror games that actually tend to get under my skin. However, I'd be lying if I said there weren't a handful of games, both old and new, that capture horror in the best ways, and are enough to keep both you and me up at night.

A number of my top horror game picks are available in the fourth Steam Scream Fest, which brings you discounts and demos to enjoy between October 27 and November 3, bringing you all the scares you need for the spooky season this Halloween.

Alien: Isolation

(Image credit: SEGA)

I've played a great deal of horror games, and not many have had me on the edge of my seat like Alien: Isolation has. It's a truly anxiety-inducing and terrifying experience to sit through, and it features a similar stalker element you'd find in a Resident Evil game, stepping it up a notch.

It's usually when you think you're safe that the Alien's presence will have you think twice when casually strolling around rooms. This is a game I still haven't finished (I promise you I'm not that scared...ahem), but with the Scream Fest sale, you can join me in being terrified for just $9.99 / £8.74 / AU$14.98 – that's a huge 75% discount on the beloved horror title.

Outlast Franchise Bundle

(Image credit: Red Barrels)

I could easily recommend the first Outlast title alone, and that would be enough to give many of you nightmares, considering how terrifying its content is. However, the same applies to its sequel, alongside the more recent multiplayer Outlast Trials, all of which take survival horror to great heights.

If you're a big fan of a horror game that leaves you completely defenseless and on the run from enemies that may quite literally (I'm not mincing my words here) tear limbs off your playable character (grim, I know), then the Outlast franchise is your best bet. The first entry is easily my favorite, while Outlast 2 takes its predecessor's disturbing nature to the extreme – but what's to say you won't like it?

The Outlast Franchise Bundle is available for $22.35 / £18.81 / AU$32.80, with a huge 72% discount from its original $79.95 price.

Dying Light Collection

(Image credit: Techland)

While the latest title in the franchise, Dying Light: The Beast, is flying high with positive feedback widespread on beloved character, Kyle Crane, don't let that distract you from Dying Light and Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Both of these games are an absolute blast to play this Halloween, with an excellent balance between scary moments at night and intense, fast-paced action during the day.

Techland has managed to produce some of the best zombie games you might ever find, with stories to get lost in and scares to relish. The collection is available for $44.71 / £36.39 / AU$67.09, 50% off the original price.

Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

While it might not always scare you, Dead Island 2 is one of the most realistic horror games you can find, with physics and zombie dismemberment and gore I've not seen many other games capture before. Developers at Dambuster Studios did a great job at keeping the gameplay loop enjoyable, whether you choose to play solo or co-op, and there are quite a few fun scares to be had.

It can be found at $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.48, and you can take the zombie slaying fun a step further with a plethora of DLC to choose from, via game expansions and cosmetics.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

(Image credit: Telltale)

Saving the best for last is none other than The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series. This is quite literally one of the best horror decision games I've ever played, with great storytelling across numerous seasons.

It's got some of the best twists and turns that will either leave you heartbroken or jumping for joy with a fist pump, and while I stopped playing this after its second season (due to a few story conclusions I didn't like), it's one you absolutely don't want to miss for a second. Matter of fact, I'll give it another go in the spirit of the Steam Scream Fest.

The entire series is available for just $4.99 / £4.19 / AU$7.35, with a whopping 90% discount, making this one of the easiest purchases you can make in time for Halloween. The sale ends on November 3, so don't miss out!

