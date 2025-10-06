- Microsoft is reportedly internally testing an ad-supported Xbox Cloud Gaming tier
- The tier will be free and not require an Xbox Game Pass subscription
- However, sessions will likely be capped and feature ads before play can begin
Microsoft could be getting ready to launch a free Xbox Cloud Gaming tier supported by ads.
A report from The Verge reveals that Microsoft is testing this ad-supported tier internally, with which employees at the company are able to stream select titles without the need for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The catch being that players must watch a handful of ads before playing.
Sources told The Verge that the ad-supported tier encompasses some games players might own, as well as titles featured in Free Play Days promotions (essentially a demo for a game, usually available for a limited amount of time), as well as Xbox Retro Classics. That's Activision's catalog of retro titles from the '80s and '90s.
According to those sources, this free Xbox Cloud Gaming tier plays around two minutes' worth of ads before allowing players to stream games via the service. Sessions also seem to cap at one hour, with a total of five free hours available per month. However, this reportedly could change should the feature go live on Xbox consoles.
There's no word on a launch date for this free tier yet, but it will reportedly go into public testing soon (likely via Xbox Insider) and will be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, handhelds, and browsers.
While an ad-supported free Xbox Cloud Gaming tier seems like a harmless announcement in and of itself, reports of its existence couldn't have come at a worse time. Microsoft has not long ago confirmed sweeping changes and price hikes for Xbox Game Pass tiers. The consumer response to which was so severe, the Xbox website crashed under the weight of players rushing to unsubscribe.
It's also not long after Microsoft confirmed yet another round of price increases for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in the US. Microsoft stated the increases came as a result of changes in the "macroeconomic environment," but the reputation of the brand has arguably suffered as a result.
