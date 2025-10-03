Resident Evil Requiem will have its share of boss fights, its director confirms

They could be more puzzle-oriented, as opposed to all-out combat

That said, protagonist Grace is expected to learn self-defence during the game

Resident Evil Requiem game director Koshi Nakanishi has shared a bit of information on the upcoming game's boss battles.

In an interview with Automaton, Nakanishi confirmed that players should expect boss fights, but also that they won't be solely focused on weaponry. Which makes sense, given protagonist Grace Ashcroft's relative inexperience with firearms.

"Of course, there will be boss battles," Nakanishi said. "However, rather than defeating enemies in a flashy manner as you progress through the game, like in games that emphasize gun shooting action, the style is more like Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, where players expand their exploration area in a closed space and overcome obstacles using their wits."

In fairness, the kind of encounter Nakanishi is hinting at isn't that much of a rarity in Resident Evil titles past the original trilogy. Having to knock the Tyrant out of the plane in Code Veronica comes to mind, as well as the block pushing in the Lisa Trevor fight in the Resident Evil remake. Heck, even the battle with Krauser in Resident Evil 4 has a number of escape and puzzle elements.

That said, Grace isn't going to be entirely defenceless, as Nakanishi added that she will eventually have a means to fight back against the horrors on her journey.

"One thing that’s so appealing about the Resident Evil series is that characters who are initially terrified grow stronger as they gain experience in extreme situations," he stated. "Grace is scared at first, but the situation eventually causes her to snap, and she becomes able to fight her enemies. Being able to experience this process of growth together with the protagonist is one of the highlights of the game."

It's unclear right now as to how Grace will learn to defend herself in-game. Could it be a result of her FBI training, or via a sneaky appearance from one of the series' veterans?

For now, we'll have to wait for more information on Resident Evil Requiem ahead of its February 27, 2026 launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

