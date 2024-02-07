The best video game remakes 2024

Video game remakes have gotten more and more popular over the years, as new gamers join the scene looking for modern ways to experience classics. Some of these games were locked away on aging and often hard-to-find platforms before they were remade, while others offer smaller, but undoubtedly improved versions of revered titles that were released more recently.

Whether you're playing on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, the number of titles jostling to be among the best video game remakes to try out is bigger than ever. Horror games seem to be leading the way forward, with Capcom putting significant resources into reviving the Resident Evil series with hyper-polished updates to fan favorites. Many of these remakes represent the best of their respective genres, settling in nicely on our lists of best PS5 games, and many of our other best-of lists.

Here are the best video game remakes to play in 2024, including action games like The Last of Us Part 1, revitalized forms of classics like Link's Awakening, and system-launch titles like Demon's Souls.

Best video game remakes 2024

Why we love it Whether you're a newcomer to the Resident Evil series or a grizzled veteran, Resident Evil 2 Remake is perhaps the pinnacle of the genre, offering a modern way to experience a true cult favorite.

While many were hesitant at Capcom's plans to remake older Resident Evil games, all fears melted away once we saw the first screenshots. Resident Evil 2 Remake is one of the best-looking video game remakes ever made, with dynamic lighting and gore effects that truly elevate the horror. You can play as Leon or Claire, as you fight through a zombie-infested Raccoon City, pursued by the relentless Mr. X.

In many ways, Resident Evil 2 Remake is very different from its original subject, with a completely remade combat system, new story, and even changes to enemy design and the series' ever-complicated lore. It's a horror game that encourages replays, making it great value for money, as you attempt to clear through the story in faster and more experimental ways.

Give Resident Evil 2 Remake a try if you are a horror fan, or looking to experience why the series is so revered even to the day. It is seriously scary, jaw-droopingly beautiful, and genuinely innovative in the ways in which it challenges its players.

Why we love it Link's Awakening finally gets the love it deserves with a Switch remake that gives it a new art-style. The map and dungeons are familiar, yet refined, and who couldn't love that little face on Link, huh?

The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening is easily one of the best in the series but is often overlooked given that it was released on the GameBoy. This new Switch version gives it the love it deserves, with redesigned dungeons, and an entirely new art style, ensuring it ranks among the best video game remakes in 2024.

Buffeted by a storm, Link washes ashore on a mysterious tropical island with many strange inhabitants. In what is easily one of the most experimental and downright strange stories in the Zelda timeline, Link must reach the peak of a mountain to awaken a strange being. On the way, you'll meet the locals of Koholint like Tarin, Marin, and the Owl.

Try out Link's Awakening if you love 2D Zelda design but with a slight 3D twist. Dungeons, Health Containers, and plenty of magic.

Why we love it Shadow of the Colossus was one of the most innovative games when it was originally released, and continues to inspire modern games to this day. The remake makes it a more approachable beast, and a must-play for those looking to learn their gaming history.

Shadow of the Colossus was such a forward-thinking thing when it was released, giving players the chance to climb giant beasts in a morally grey narrative. The world is even prettier and gloomier in this video game remake, which also updates the controls to be a bit friendlier to modern audiences.

You'll explore a vast, dreamlike landscape filled with mystery and secrets. Your goal is to fell giant Colossi while working to resurrect a dear friend in the process. There are epic battles that take to the skies, moments of genuine horror, as well as a challenging and subversive narrative as the story comes to an end.

Originally conceived as a PS4 exclusive, you can now play Shadow of the Colossus on PS5 as well through backward compatibility. It's not come to PC yet, but it's absolutely worth picking up on PlayStation.

Why we love it Ask anyone what their favorite Pokémon games are, and it's likely you'll hear some variation of Gold and Silver. HeartGold and SoulSilver are the definitive versions of these beloved games, playable on Nintendo DS.

Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver take the original GameBoy Color games and drags them onto Nintendo DS in a very accomplished video game remake. While this can make them hard to find, not to mention expensive, they're well worth seeking out. In many ways, they're perhaps the best 2D iteration of the mainline Role-playing game series, with smart tweaks to the original formula.

Whether you're excited to hunt for legendaries, revisit a game from your childhood, or experience Gold and Silver for the first time, you'll get a lot out of visiting the Nintendo DS version. Plot elements from Pokémon Crystal are included here, and you can have Pokémon follow you around as you adventure.

The five Kimono Girls in Ecruteak City now play a larger role, and the story as a whole is more of a focus in the remake. Well worth jumping in whether you've played the original games or not. Hopefully, we'll see Nintendo offer easier ways to play Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver in the future.

Why we love it A launch title for the PS5, Demon's Souls remains one of the most visually impressive games on the platform. It's as challenging as ever, but a must-play for Soulslike fans.

Demon's Souls is the precursor to the Dark Souls series, and, in many ways, you can see it as a testing bed for many of the ideas that would become a staple of the action RPG genre moving forward.

While this video game remake is undoubtedly different from the original in terms of visual style, the majority of enemy designs remain unchanged. There are some onboarding features to ease players in, but from the get-go, you're very much thrown into the deep end. Huge bosses, tough-as-nails enemies and the threat of ever-present traps will aim to stop you from making your way through Demon's Souls' moody but gorgeous landscapes.

If you're a fan of the best soulslike games, Demon's Souls absolutely stands toe to toe with the very best. Once again, this one is a PS5 exclusive, but you can pick it up as part of PS Plus to save a bit of cash.

4. Ratchet & Clank A pitch-perfect 3D platformer that's great for families

Why we love it Ratchet & Clank have played an important part in making PlayStation as successful as it is these days. In this Ratchet & Clank remake, they return, in a revised version of the first game's story. Wacky weapons delight while cutscenes dazzle.

Ratchet & Clank was very popular indeed in the early to mid-2000s, before falling out ion favor with players and critics alike. This was largely due to there being too many games, of middling quality, and which covered a huge breadth of genres and mechanics. The video game remake on PS4 strips things back to basics, revisiting the story from the first game.

The focus here is very much on the wacky weapons and platforming that made the early games in the series so beloved. There's real work put into the cutscenes too, which pull scenes from the movie of the same name. Excellent voice acting and a truly lovely narrative about a kid trying to find his place in the Universe makes Ratchet & Clank a great choice for families, though people of all ages will certainly find a lot to love as well.

Strangely, while you can play its sequel, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, on PC, this remake is only available on PlayStation platforms. Even so, it's a great game in its own right and the perfect throwback to when 3D platforms reigned supreme.

Why we love it This excellent blast from the past neatly combines the first two games in the iconic franchise. Head back to maps like Hangar and School II as you rack up trick points, collect secrets and customize your very own skating superstar.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a video game remake of the first two in the series, but one that introduces mechanics from later games to help bring them into the modern day. This Frankenstein's monster of a game therefore represents the best of the series, with the best maps meeting the best gameplay we've seen in a skating game so far.

Customization is a major focus in the latest Pro Skater game, allowing you to slowly unlock more and more styles for your skater. All of the major players are still involved, however, from Tony Hawk himself to new skaters like Leo Baker.

There are few genres that evoke the nostalgia that skating games do. For a long time, they were a staple of gaming, helping to continue the popularity of score-based experiences, and ushering in an era where licensed music became a vital selling point for sports games and racing games. The best part? You can play this remake on pretty much anything, even Nintendo Switch and PC.

Why we love it Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives players the chance to spend some time with iconic characters like Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith, while giving a new perspective on a decades-old story. The combat is fast, fluid, and complex, set against the backdrop of a truly beautiful world.

Final Fantasy 7 is a pillar of gaming history, and with the remake now out, it's easy to see why. This one is definitely more than a remake, given that it remixes some key plot points while setting up an entirely new game, but there's plenty that will be familiar to those who played the original.

Given the rather lofty expectations it had to reach when it launched back in 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake really hit the mark. Not only is it one of the best RPGs you can play right now, it's one of the series' best in years. The thing to realize here is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake only deals with roughly a third of the original's story. It sets up a new sequel in very interesting ways, and we can't wait to get our hands on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth this year.

You'll need a PS4, PS5, or PC to play this one, and if you do, consider picking up the version that includes Integrade, as you'll get some extra content including Yuffie Kisaragi.

Why we love it Much has been said of Naughty Dog's masterpiece, so we'll just say this, The Last of Us Part 1 is the best way to play what is likely to be considered one of the most important games of the last 20 years.

The Last of Us Part 1 offers a from-the-ground-up video game remake of the PS3 exclusive. This time around, there are little tweaks to crafting, gunplay, and even character models. It's a truly stunning thing to look at, one that easily proves itself as one of the best PS5 exclusives you can play in 2024.

If you've played The Last of Us, or its PS4 Remastered version, you'll still get something out of this recent remake. If you've never played it before, then this is the best way to do so, one that leads nicely into the recent remaster of the sequel.

Thankfully, you can play The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 and PC, with the PC version really pushing the boat out in terms of graphics. However you choose to play, you'll be in very safe hands indeed.

Best PS5 video game remakes: FAQs

What video game remakes are coming out soon? The next video game remake is technically Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which will remake some sections of the original game while adding in new elements and characters. Beyond that, there's the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, as well as a Silent Hill 2 remake.

What's the difference between a remake and a remaster? These days, the lines between remaster and remake often get blurred. In our eyes, a remake tends to be from the ground up, using new assets and a new development cycle. Remasters, on the other hand, use existing assets and development resources to upgrade and enhance what is already there.

How we made our best video game remakes list

Many of us at TechRadar Gaming play a lot of remakes and often have experience with the originals too. From playing loads of PS5 games to Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch games that span all genres, we're well placed with game experience to recommend the best video game remakes to you.

TechRadar Gaming is the best place where gaming, tech, and culture meet and our writers and editors are passionate about all three. This means you can trust our lists, and know that we've put the hours, and thought - and excruciating decisions - into making these lists. We'll be constantly curating our choices for best video game remakes, as well as our picks across a range of platforms, genres, and playstyles, so keep it here if you want up-to-date recommendations.

