Resident Evil Requiem 's second playable protagonist has seemingly been leaked by Sony

A listing for the Deluxe Edition on the Portuguese PlayStation Store revealed a costume for Leon S. Kennedy

The DSO Special Agent skin suggests a throwback to Leon's outfit in Resident Evil 6

Sony has seemingly leaked Resident Evil Requiem's second playable protagonist, and it's who we all expected.

That's according to 'Dusk Golem' on X / Twitter, who spotted a listing for the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition on the Portuguese PlayStation Store, following pre-orders going live, which appeared to confirm that Leon S. Kennedy will be in the game.

The store page, which has now been edited to remove any mention of the character, included details about the Deluxe Edition that will offer five additional cosmetic skins, including a special costume for Leon.

Leon's Deluxe outfit is called DSO Special Agent, which appears to be a call-back to his appearance in Resident Evil 6. Though an image isn't available, it would suggest that his costume would feature his leather jacket from the game.

'Dusk Golem, who accurately leaked that several Resident Evil RE Engine games would be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, offered some more insight into the Leon leak in a separate post.

"Some people messaged me about suspicion to the legitimacy factor of the Resident Evil Requiem PlayStation 5 Deluxe Edition Leon costume mention leak, so I'll add the context for people," Dusk Golem wrote.

"Leon is in RE9 as a main playable character alongside Grace, it's a waiting game for me for him to be revealed, I don't know Capcom's marketing plans, but want to share what's going on around RE best I can."

Rumors about Leon appearing in the Requiem have been floating around ever since the game was announced. 'Dusk Golem' has also previously claimed that fans will see more of Leon the more marketing ramps up, and will even be a main protagonist, even more so than Grace Ashcroft.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

