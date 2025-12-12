A new gameplay trailer for Saros was revealed at The Game Awards 2025

A new April 30, 2026, release date has been confirmed

Details for the Digital Deluxe Edition have also been revealed

Housemarque has shared a new trailer and the release date for its next sci-fi action game, Saros.

Announced during The Game Awards 2025, Saros is now scheduled to launch on April 30, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, which is a month's delay from its original March 20 release date.

The Returnal studio debuted a haunting gameplay trailer to go alongside the news, featuring actor Rahul Kohli as the main character Arjun Devraj, as well as the first look at the ensemble cast that will join him, including Jane Perry as Sheridan Bouchard, who also starred as Selene Vassos from Returnal.

First revealed earlier this year, Saros takes place on the planet Carcosa under the threat of an ominous eclipse, and will follow Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony.

Saros - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The trailer also treated us to a fresh look at the game's third-person combat, which Housemarque calls "bullet ballet", as well as a new 'Parry' ability that players can execute with perfect timing, reflecting certain projectiles at enemies to destroy or stagger them (via PlayStation Blog).

Creative director Gregory Louden explained earlier this year that Saros will stand apart from Returnal's roguelike mechanics and instead have permanent progression systems.

"A key gameplay distinction between Saros and Returnal is permanent resources and progression making every death valuable," said Louden at the time. "After every death you will face a changed world, but in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to 'come back stronger' to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Preorder details have also been confirmed, which include a few versions to choose from, including the Digital Deluxe Edition, which offers a 48-hour early access period, as well as four additional costumes, three of which are inspired by PlayStation Studios titles, Returnal, God of War, and Ghost of Yotei.

Players who pre-order Saros or the Digital Deluxe can also unlock the 'Hands of Shore Armour'.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.