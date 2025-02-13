Housemarque's next game is Saros, launching on PS5 and PS5 Pro in 2026
The sci-fi game stars Rahul Kohli
- Housemarque has revealed its next game, Saros
- The third-person action game is launching next year for PS5 and PS5 Pro
- Saros will have permanent progression systems compared to Returnal's roguelike system
Returnal developer Housemarque has officially unveiled its next major title Saros, and it's coming to PS5 and PS5 Pro in 2026.
The game's announcement was made during the latest Sony State of Play alongside a stunning cinematic trailer, and is what the developer is calling "the ultimate evolution of the Housemarque gameplay-first experience."
From the studio that brought us the award-winning Returnal, one of the best PS5 games you can play right now, Saros is a third-person action game that tells a "haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse".
The game stars The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Fall of the House of Usher, and Midnight Mass actor Rahul Kohli as protagonist Arjun Devraj, "a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for."
In a new PlayStation Blog post, creative director Gregory Louden said Housemarque wanted Returnal to "stand on its own" so it decided to create a new IP "which evolves our deep third-person action and mysterious storytelling."
With Saros' story, the studio's goal is "to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future", but its gameplay will be much different from Returnal's roguelike mechanic and instead have permanent progression systems.
"A key gameplay distinction between Saros and Returnal is permanent resources and progression making every death valuable," said Louden.
"After every death you will face a changed world, but in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to 'come back stronger' to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa."
Housemarque also said it will take full advantage of the PS5 Pro's tech, so we can expect those enhancements at launch.
