MindsEye is a single-player action thriller from former GTA producer, launching Summer 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Former GTA producer Leslie Benzies has unveiled his new game, MindsEye

The futuristic, narrative, single-player is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in Summer 2025

MindsEye will feature strategic combat, gunplay, and high-octane driving

Former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies and his Build A Rocket Boy studio have shared the first trailers for MindsEye, a futuristic, single-player thriller.

Revealed during the latest Sony State of Play, it was announced that MindsEye will be launching PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in Summer 2025.

With the debut cinematic story trailer and gameplay showcase, we were given our first look at the narrative game, set in the "not-too-distant future" in a fictional desert city of Redrock, where "artificial intelligence and human greed collide to bring Earth to the precipice of collapse".

You play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with a mysterious neural implant known as the MindsEye, who finds himself haunted by flashbacks of a covert mission that altered his life. Diaz is on a personal mission to discover who created the implant, which quickly turns into something bigger.

"I’ve dedicated my entire career to crafting captivating interactive entertainment to delight players," said Benzies, game director. "With MindsEye, we’ve pushed cinematic adventure to the next level - building characters and a world that feels truly alive. We can’t wait for players to step in and feel the immersive realism and tireless effort poured into every moment of the game."

The game will also feature strategic combat and gunplay, enemies with distinct tactics and behaviors, as well as high-octane driving, which we were able to get a glimpse of in the trailer.

According to Build A Rocket Boy in a new PlayStation Blog post, these car chase sequences will take players through diverse environments, like bustling cityscapes, remote industrial sites, trailer parks, and deserts, and push Jacob's driving skills to the limit.

The developer confirmed that more updates will be revealed in the coming months.