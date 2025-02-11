Sony will release an Astro Bot PS5 bundle in March according to new leak
The bundle could be announced at the next State of Play
- Sony will reportedly release a new PS5 bundle featuring Astro Bot on March 13, 2025
- The bundle will come with a PS5 standard edition and a digital code for Astro Bot
- Sony could announce the bundle during the next State of Play on February 12
Sony is reportedly getting ready to launch a new PlayStation 5 bundle featuring Astro Bot next month.
That's according to 'Billbil-kun' from the French outlet Dealabs (via VGC) who claims that the 'PS5 Astro Bot' bundle will be released on March 13, 2025, in Europe and North America.
Billbil-kun, who has a record of accurately leaking details about unreleased hardware and games, reported that the bundle will include a PS5 standard console, which will feature a disc drive, as well as a digital download code for Game of the Year 2024 winner, Astro Bot.
The potential price for the bundle is still unknown at this time, but it's said a promotion could be offered at launch meaning it will cost between €474 / £395 / $490 and €499 / £415 / $515.
It's also unclear if there will be a PS5 digital edition bundle available alongside the standard edition, so we'll have to wait and see.
As for when we can expect Sony to reveal the PS5 bundle, we may get an official announcement with pricing details at the next State of Play livestream, which is scheduled to air February 12 at 2PM PT / 10PM GMT / 11PM CET.
The showcase is expected to be 40+ minutes long and offer "news and updates on great games coming to PS5".
