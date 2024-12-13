Astro Bot takes home four major awards at The Game Awards 2024, including Game of the Year

Astro Bot wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

The PS5 platformer also took home four other major awards

Astro Bot was in competition with some of the year's biggest titles, like Metaphor: ReFantazio and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Astro Bot has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024.

The annual awards ceremony celebrated its 10th anniversary last night, and close out the show Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke, who won last year's Game of the Year award, took to the stage to announce this year's winner.

Astro Bot competed in the category with some of this year's biggest titles, including Metaphor Re: Fantazio, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, Balatro, and Black Myth: Wukong, making the winner difficult to predict for some.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was also among the nominees, making it the first downloadable content (DLC) to be featured in the category.

Team Asobi's PlayStation 5 platformer was also nominated in multiple other categories and also took home three more major awards, including Best Action/Adventure, beating the likes of Silent Hill 2 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Best Game Direction, and Best Family Game.

In TechRadar Gaming's review, George Yang called the game "an engrossing and joyful platformer" and one of the best games of 2024.

"Astro Bot combines engrossing platforming mechanics across masterfully designed levels that are filled with fun obstacles and collectibles," Yang wrote. "It stands up to gaming’s biggest giants like Mario and Sonic as a result and is a joyous Game of the Year contender."

