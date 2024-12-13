Borderlands 4 has been revealed and, yeah, it looks very Borderlands to us

Borderlands 4 has been officially revealed at The Game Awards 2024

The new trailer gives us our first look at the game's characters

The next installment launches in 2025

Gearbox Software has unveiled the first official trailer for Borderlands 4.

The Game Awards 2024 was a big night for world premiere announcements and, as promised ahead of the ceremony, we received our first official look at the next Borderlands game, which is set to release next year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

In the teaser trailer, Gearbox showcased the game's brand new cast of Vault Hunters on the planet of Kairos, a "deadly new world brimming with bloodthirsty beasts - and even a couple of familiar faces."

The looter shooter will allow players to play as one of the four featured Vault Hunters as they attempt to break from the oppressive dictator, Timekeeper, as a "world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet."

Borderlands 4 - Official First Look - YouTube Watch On

"Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts," reads the game description. "Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos."

Borderlands 4 will be playable solo or in co-op with up to three other players, and feature a series of boss fights, free-form combat, "infinitely varied loot drops", and more.

Gearbox has since confirmed in a new blog post that it will also be releasing a new gameplay preview in "early 2025" which will provide a more in-depth look.

