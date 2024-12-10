Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are expected to make an appearance at The Game Awards 2024

Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country could receive new trailers at The Game Awards 2024

Borderlands 4 will showcase new gameplay and a cinematic sequence

The Game Awards 2024 will be celebrating its 10th anniversary

2K has announced that Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will be at The Game Awards 2024 on December 13.

The annual awards ceremony is just days away and, like every year, fans can expect some of the biggest reveals for future game releases. However, ahead of the event, we now have official confirmation that Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will receive new trailers.

"Prepare yourselves! We’re about to crank things up to the next f**king level at The Game Awards. Who's ready to get their first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet?!" Gearbox said on X / Twitter.

Borderlands 4 was announced this summer during Gamescom Opening Night Live with a short teaser trailer and is expected to launch in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Gearbox development chief Randy Pitchford also shared a post confirming that the upcoming trailer will feature gameplay, as well as "a sick, never-before-seen original cinematic sequence depicting a moment that occurs about halfway between the end of Borderlands 3 and the beginning of Borderlands 4."

With an appearance guaranteed at The Game Awards, we could also potentially receive a release date alongside the gameplay.

As for Mafia: The Old Country, developer Hangar 13 shared a post confirming its attendance, suggesting we can also expect its first gameplay trailer following its August announcement.

The Old Country is also set to launch in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The Game Awards nominees were announced last month with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree being the first ever downloadable content (DLC) to be up for a Game of the Year award.