Borderlands 4 has officially been announced

2K Games has officially announced that Borderlands 4 is in development.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, 2K Games and Gearbox Software confirmed that the next major title in the Borderlands series will launch in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. You can also wishlist the game on Steam now.

The short announcement trailer, which you can watch below, didn't give much away, but did more or less confirm that players will be heading to a mysterious planet that has seemingly been overcome by disaster.

The final shot of the trailer also showed off someone with a bionic arm picking up the iconic Borderlands Psycho mask, suggesting the faction will make a return. It's unclear at this time if we'll see the return of more familiar faces from the series.

Borderlands 4 - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"In this next installment of the definitive looter shooter, players will assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they blast their way through hordes of enemies in search of new treasures to loot on an all-new planet," the trailer description reads.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford actually hinted at the fourth installment ahead of the game's official announcement.

Following the launch of the Borderlands movie last week, which was received poorly after debuting at 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, Pitchford attempted shift the negative attention away from the film by teasing the studio's next project (via GamesRadar).

This is when the CEO first hinted at the now confirmed Borderlands 4, saying on X/Twitter, "We're working extra hard four you on what's next…"