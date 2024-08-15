Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release date trailer finally gives us our first look at them dragons

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release date trailer is officially here, giving us a brand-new look at the upcoming role-playing game (RPG).

Although the release date was leaked ahead of time, we finally have official confirmation that The Veilguard will launch on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Alongside this announcement, we also received a new story details following the first 20-minute gameplay demo that debuted this summer. In the trailer, we see the playable protagonist Rook on a quest to recruit their companions in order to fight back against the ancient elven gods they mistakenly let loose, with spliced-in scenes of some third-person gameplay.

Perhaps one of the most exciting reveals of the trailer is the confirmation that fan-favorite character Morrigan will be making a return, with a new wardrobe fit for a mage. We also get so see Solas seemingly in his Dreadwolf form taking on a dragon, something fans have waited to see for a decade.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"As someone who’s been working on Dragon Age for over 15 years, I know just how much our community has been looking forward to this day, and I’m equally excited to share and celebrate that the game will officially launch on October 31," said creative director, John Epler.

"We wanted to give you the choice to really express yourself, and do that in a world full of adventure and danger. So whether you’re a Warrior, Rogue or a Mage, we can’t wait for you to gear up, gather your party, and set out for another thrilling adventure through Thedas this Halloween."

Pre-orders have also gone live, with pre-order bonus details, and there are several options to choose from, including a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and a special Rook's Coffer Edition, which comes with all sorts of collectible goodies, including a replica of the Lyrium Dagger highlighted in the trailer.

Now that we finally have the release date, fans can look forward to even more spotlights in the coming weeks thanks to the latest roadmap, which will offer a more in-depth look at The Veilguard in the lead up to its official launch.