Activision is reportedly still 'committed' to bringing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to Nintendo Switch 2
Still in the pipeline?
- Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 7 was revealed at the latest Xbox Games Showcase
- The game is set to come to Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC
- That said, the team is reportedly still "committed" to a Nintendo Switch 2 version
The next Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, was revealed at the recent Xbox Games Showcase, and is expected to launch for Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.
The current lack of a Nintendo Switch 2 version is certainly interesting, as Microsoft and Nintendo entered into a binding 10-year legal agreement back in 2023, which Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith promised would bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms.
The games would allegedly launch "the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity" and came as part of a move towards "providing long-term equal access to Call of Duty to other gaming platforms".
The announcement came in the shadow of an impending Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit against Microsoft, which argued that the tech giant's purchase of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard would breach US anti-trust laws.
The case was eventually dropped by the FTC, with the $75.4 billion acquisition completed on October 13, 2023.
Although there is currently no official word on a Black Ops 7 Nintendo Switch 2 version, a source told Eurogamer that the company was "committed to getting the franchise on Switch" with "both [development] teams working on it."
With Black Ops 7 details set to release throughout the year, I would expect some more concrete news on a Nintendo Switch 2 port in the weeks and months to come.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
