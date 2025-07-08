Developer Virtuos believes it would be easy to port an Xbox Series S game that runs at 60FPS to the Nintendo Switch 2

Eoin O’Grady, technical director at Virtuos' subsidiary Black Shamrock says the GPU capabilities of both consoles are "comparable overall"

However, CPU-wise, the Switch 2 is closer to the PlayStation 4

In an interview with Wccftech, Alex Heise, director of business development at Virtuos North America, and Eoin O’Grady, technical director at Virtuos' subsidiary Black Shamrock, discussed Nintendo's new hardware and its technical capabilities.

According to O'Grady, both consoles' GPUs are similar in power despite the Switch 2 performing lower than the Xbox Series S and offering Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), but believes it would still be an easy task to port a Series S game that performs at 60fps to the latest console.

"GPU-wise, the Switch 2 performs slightly below the Series S; this difference is more noticeable in handheld mode," O'Grady said. "However, the Series S does not support technologies like DLSS, which the Switch 2 does. This makes the GPU capabilities of the two consoles comparable overall.

The technical director noted, however, that CPU-wise, there is a "clearer distinction between the two consoles," and the Switch 2 is closer to the PlayStation 4 in that respect since it has a slightly more powerful CPU.

"Since most games tend to be more GPU-bound than CPU-bound when well optimized, the impact of this difference largely depends on the specific game and its target frame rate," O'Grady explained.

"Any game shipping at 60fps on the Series S should easily port to the Switch 2. Likewise, a 30fps Series S game that’s GPU-bound should also port well. Games with complex physics, animations, or other CPU-intensive elements might incur additional challenges in reaching 30 or 60fps or require extra optimization during porting."

Cyberpunk 2077, which can only hit 60fps on Xbox Series S but not consistently on the PS4, just received an official Switch 2 port. However, this version doesn't offer 60fps the same way the Series S does, and instead features two modes to choose from while docked, including a 40fps performance mode and a 30fps quality mode.