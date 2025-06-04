Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims Nintendo Switch 2 has the 'most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is the subject of Nintendo's latest Creator's Voice video

Huang states that Switch 2 has the "most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device"

Nvidia has developed the Switch 2's custom processor, as it did for the original console

Jensen Huang, CEO of tech giant Nvidia, has no shortage of praise for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Huang was the subject of a new Creator's Voice Special Edition video, published to Nintendo's official regional YouTube channels. He opens by stating the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 is "a proud moment" for Nvidia, adding that the company has worked with Nintendo for over a decade.

In case you're unaware, Nvidia was responsible for the custom Tegra X1 system-on-a-chip (SoaC) that powered the original Nintendo Switch. And as referenced by the Switch 2's official tech specs page, Nvidia has also provided a new custom processor for the new console.

Creator’s Voice Special Edition – Nintendo Switch 2’s Custom Processor - YouTube Watch On

Huang adds that to "take the original vision further" for Nintendo Switch 2, Nvidia "had to reinvent everything."

"The chip inside Nintendo Switch 2 is unlike anything we've built before," Huang adds, before claiming the console has "the most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device."

Huang also stresses the importance of new features for Switch 2, including ray tracing, HDR, and backwards compatibility. He also clearly has much reverence for former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata, who sadly passed away in 2015 before the launch of the original Nintendo Switch.

"Switch 2 is more than a new console," Huang states, "it's a new chapter, worthy of Iwata-san's vision."

The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching tomorrow, June 5, at $449.99 / £395.99 for the console by itself. A bundle with a digital copy of Mario Kart World is also available for $499.99 / £429.99. While canceled Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have been a concern, some retailers including Costco and Target have confirmed they will have launch day stock.