Genki launches a new gaming accessory collection designed for the Nintendo Switch 2 and 'to eliminate the usual limitations of handheld play'

Genki, the innovative gaming accessories company, has unveiled its brand new handheld accessory lineup.

The collection, which Genki is calling "its most complete accessory lineup yet," is officially available exclusively at its online store starting today (May 29) and arrives just in time for the newest generation of handheld gaming consoles, like the Nintendo Switch 2.

The lineup includes a range of different accessories, including the Attack Vector Modular Grip Case, Force Field 2 Minimalist Protective Case, Sleeper Ultra Protective Zipper Carry Case, and Aegis Shield Perfect Screen Protector.

There's also the 30W MagSafe Wireless Power Bank, Detachable Controller Charging Station and Grips, Mimic Chest Game Cartridge Storage Case, and the Saya Carry bag.

These all-new accessories are purpose-built for uninterrupted handheld gaming and designed to eliminate the common frustrations while playing on the go by introducing ergonomic upgrades, smart power solutions, and rugged protection, "all engineered with Genki’s signature focus on innovation and design."



"The problem with handheld consoles has always been the trade-off between portability and a complete gaming experience—whether it’s poor ergonomics, limited battery life, or inadequate protection. Genki, known for redefining portable play, is tackling these challenges head-on," Genki said.

You can check out the Genki handheld accessory collection pricing details below and see the collection here.

Attack Vector Modular Grip Case - $49.99 / $59.99 with travel cover

Force Field 2 Minimalist Protective Case - $29.99 / $39.99 with travel cover

Sleeper Ultra Protective Zipper Carry Case - $42.99

Aegis Shield Perfect Screen Protector - $19.99

30W MagSafe Wireless Power Bank - $69.99

Detachable Controller Charging Station and Grips - $39.99

Mimic Chest Game Cartridge Storage Case - $19.99

Saya Carry Case - $139.99

