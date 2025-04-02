The new Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case from Dbrand has loads of great features, and you can reserve one right now

News
By published

Perfect timing

A close-up view of the Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case.
(Image credit: Dbrand)
  • The Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct is just minutes away
  • Accessory maker Dbrand has opened reservations for the Killswitch, its Nintendo Switch 2 case
  • The case offers comprehensive protection and lots of cool features

With the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct just minutes away, accessory maker Dbrand has opened reservations for its Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case.

Part of its existing Killswitch line, which includes cases for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, the Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case looks like a pretty robust and practical way to keep your console protected.

Both Joy-Con can be removed with the case attached and benefit from enhanced ergonomic grips for more comfortable play. The case also doesn't inhibit the system's in-built kickstand, which is definitely good news for those intending to play lots of games in tabletop mode.

If that wasn't enough, the Killswitch comes with an custom adapter for the Nintendo Switch 2 dock that turns it into a display stand, with the Switch 2 in full view while still maintaining video output functionality.

Image 1 of 6
The Killswitch 2.
(Image credit: Brand)

There's also a transparent travel cover, which offers crush protection and keeps the screen safe from any scratches when it's in you bag. A removable game card holder can then be slotted inside the cover, with space for ten games.

The number of features here is honestly a little absurd, but I mean that in the best possible way. This looks like it could be the ultimate storage solution for the Nintendo Switch 2 and, given Dbrand's track record when it comes to making great accessories, I'm optimistic that it will live up to this lofty expectation.

It is set to launch in June and if you want to be among those to get their hands on one first, the product is now up for reservation on the Dbrand website. This isn't your usual pre-order, as it costs just $3 / around £2.30 which is credited towards the final purchase price.

If you get cold feet, the reservation can be refunded at any time.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: the latest Switch 2 reveals from the event as they come in
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review

Nintendo's latest FCC filing hints at a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller featuring a headphone jack
Gmail on MacBook

Google reveals better end-to-end encryption for Gmail business users
See more latest
Most Popular
Gmail on MacBook
Google reveals better end-to-end encryption for Gmail business users
Epson QS100 4K PRO-UHD short throw laser projector
Epson's new UST 4K projector is mind-blowingly bright at up to 160 inches, but lacks a key HDR feature to make the most of it
UNA Watch on a person&#039;s wrist
Watch out, Apple and Garmin! UNA's sustainable, modular smartwatch is now live on Kickstarter
Heather Glenn sitting in her office in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7
'Would have been nice to see': Daredevil: Born Again fans are upset about that fatal moment in episode 7 of the hit Marvel TV show
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in a charging case
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could be on the way with a powerful solid-state battery upgrade
Google Messages
Google Messages is getting two big group chat upgrades – including a much-needed new snooze function
Close up of a person touching an email icon.
Apple just finally patched a whole host of OS security issues on older devices, so update now
Astell &amp; Kern PS10
Astell & Kern's new Hi-Res music player doubles as a hi-fi streaming upgrade, thanks to its included dock
Sofia Carson&#039;s Alex sitting with her head resting on her hands in The Life List
Netflix's most-watched movie is leaving viewers' tear ducts dry, but these 3 films are genuine tear-jerkers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Segway Navimow X3 series being demoed on a lawn
Segway's new lawnbots mow at super-speed and can tackle lawns bigger than football fields