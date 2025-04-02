The new Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case from Dbrand has loads of great features, and you can reserve one right now

The Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct is just minutes away

Accessory maker Dbrand has opened reservations for the Killswitch, its Nintendo Switch 2 case

The case offers comprehensive protection and lots of cool features

With the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct just minutes away, accessory maker Dbrand has opened reservations for its Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case.

Part of its existing Killswitch line, which includes cases for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, the Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case looks like a pretty robust and practical way to keep your console protected.

Both Joy-Con can be removed with the case attached and benefit from enhanced ergonomic grips for more comfortable play. The case also doesn't inhibit the system's in-built kickstand, which is definitely good news for those intending to play lots of games in tabletop mode.

If that wasn't enough, the Killswitch comes with an custom adapter for the Nintendo Switch 2 dock that turns it into a display stand, with the Switch 2 in full view while still maintaining video output functionality.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Brand) (Image credit: Brand) (Image credit: Brand) (Image credit: Brand) (Image credit: Brand) (Image credit: Brand)

There's also a transparent travel cover, which offers crush protection and keeps the screen safe from any scratches when it's in you bag. A removable game card holder can then be slotted inside the cover, with space for ten games.

The number of features here is honestly a little absurd, but I mean that in the best possible way. This looks like it could be the ultimate storage solution for the Nintendo Switch 2 and, given Dbrand's track record when it comes to making great accessories, I'm optimistic that it will live up to this lofty expectation.

It is set to launch in June and if you want to be among those to get their hands on one first, the product is now up for reservation on the Dbrand website. This isn't your usual pre-order, as it costs just $3 / around £2.30 which is credited towards the final purchase price.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you get cold feet, the reservation can be refunded at any time.