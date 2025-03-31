The CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition controller has me confusing what is real, but it absolutely is coming soon

The Neo S Linkin Park Edition is the latest limited controller from the CRKD brand

Pre-orders are open now, and the controller is set to release in May 2025

It's fully compatible with Fortnite Festival thanks to its five fret buttons

Hardware manufacturer CRKD has just announced its latest limited edition Neo S controller, and it honestly looks kind of awesome.

The Neo S Linkin Park Edition is available for pre-order today from CRKD's website - as well as the official website of the band itself - and will cost you $59.99 / £59.99. The controller is a "one-off drop" according to CRKD, meaning it likely won't be sold again, and is expected to ship sometime in May 2025.

Much like the Neo S Purple Wave 5-Fret Fortnite Festival Edition, this Linkin Park variant will also be compatible with Fortnite's rhythm game and includes the five fret buttons at the base of the controller. It's compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices and some smart TVs, too.

In terms of aesthetics, it rather obviously lifts from the band's contemporary imagery with a bold pink-on-blue pattern. Linkin Park's logo is also emblazoned at the bottom right of the gamepad. Whether you're into the band's recent output or not, it's hard to argue that it's a pretty striking design overall.

While primarily designed for Fortnite Festival, the Neo S is still a quality pick for gaming in general. It boasts drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks and an option to completely remove the sticks' deadzone, allowing for ultra-precise movement. Gyro aiming is also supported for all you Splatoon 3 players out there.

If you're on the fence about the Neo S in general, CRKD does have a fantastic track record when it comes to gaming hardware - at least for us here at TechRadar Gaming. The excellent Nitro Deck, for example, features in our list of the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

We test and review most of CRKD's output as it releases, and with models like the Nitro Deck+ and CRKD Atom, we're typically impressed by the brand's kit.

