I've found it: the Lord of the Amazon Prime Day Oura Ring 4 deals.

Specifically, this is the first time the Oura Ring 4 has ever been discounted, so it's important that you jump on this great discount before Sauron gets it Prime Day ends later today.

In the US, the Oura Ring 4 has been discounted from $349 to $296.65 at Amazon US, a 15% saving. The discount is bigger in the UK, with the Oura Ring 4 down from £349 to just £280 at Amazon UK, for a 20% saving.

I apologize for the plentiful Lord of the Rings references, but these really are great deals, and they won't last forever (unlike the movies, which just don't seem to end).

• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

This is the cheapest you'll get Oura's latest and greatest smart ring anywhere, and the first time it's been discounted since it launched last year. Some finishes, such as rose gold, cost more, but whichever finish you choose the discount is 15% in the US, or 20% in the UK.

And, of course, you can shop our Amazon Prime Day live hub for the best of all the tech deals this year, from rings to Roombas.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Oura Ring 4 (US)

Oura Ring (Gen 4): was $349 now $296.65 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 4 is receiving its first-ever discount for Prime Day 2025. Right now, it's 15% off in every color – Rose Gold, Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, and Brushed Silver are all included. For the cheapest shades, priced at $349, the 15% discount knocks the price down to under $300 at $296.65. Remember, you can get a sizing kit, and we do recommend that to get the perfect fit for your smart ring.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Oura Ring 4 (UK)

Oura Ring (Gen 4): was £349 now £280 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 4 is 20% off in every color – Rose Gold, Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, and Brushed Silver – at Amazon UK. This discount is for the Brushed Black color, and other finishes will cost more. We recommend that you get the sizing kit to ensure the perfect fit for your smart ring.

Lke the previous Oura Ring, the Gen 4 retains a familiar design built from titanium, with slight redesigns on the inside. The Gen 4 ditches protruding sensors for flat ones, which make for more comfortable daily wear while also allowing for a good reading of your biometrics, regardless of orientation, so you no longer have to worry about the Oura Ring rotating throughout the day.

I reviewed the Oura Ring 4 for TechRadar last year and gave it an impressive 4.5 stars. I love the smart ring format anyway: a discreet, almost invisible health tracking ring (don't confuse it with a certain other ring that makes you invisible, that's a whole different thing). But Oura's advanced AI-powered suite of features and tag-based software is just terrific.

However, if you're a Samsung user, you're better off with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which I also reviewed very highly, and you can find a deal on that Amazon US below – I haven't seen a UK discount yet, but I'm keeping my eyes peeled.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon For Prime Day 2025, Amazon's taking 25% or $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring. That brings the smart ring down to a record-low price of $299.99 in black, gold, or silver. Once paired with a Galaxy phone, you can wear the Galaxy Ring to track your activity and health. It doesn't require a subscription cost, unlike the Oura Ring, and works within Samsung's Health app.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK